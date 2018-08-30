High School football in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties will have a different look this season.
The West Jersey Football League and Shore Conference have realigned their divisions. Many Press-area teams have new division opponents.
What follows is the divisions for Press-area teams:
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Continental
Atlantic City
Millville
Vineland
St. Joseph
Timber Creek
United
Gloucester Catholic
Buena Regional
Middle Township
Lower Cape May
Pleasantville
Gloucester
Independence
Oakcrest
Mainland Regional
Ocean City
Bridgeton
Absegami
Egg Harbor Township
American
St. Augustine Prep
Shawnee
Cherokee
Lenape
Rancocas Valley
Williamstown
Classic
Wildwood
Riverside
Robbinsville
Clayton
Haddon Township
Maple Shade
Constitution
Delsea Regional
Camden Catholic
Cedar Creek
Woodrow Wilson
Camden
Willingboro
Royal
Holy Spirit
Hammonton
Eastern
Kingsway Regional
Washington Township
National
Cumberland Regional
Cherry Hill East
Pennsauken
Cherry Hill West
Triton
Seneca
SHORE CONFERENCE
Constitution
Southern Regional
Lacey Township
Marlboro
Lakewood
Wall Township
Jackson Memorial
Patriot
Barnegat
Pinelands Regional
Jackson Liberty
Shore Regional
Mater Dei Prep
Matawan
