Buena Regional football practice
On a humid, hazy August morning, the Buena Regional High School football team was on the field for practice just a few weeks before the kickoff of the season. Friday, August 17

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

High School football in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties will have a different look this season.

The West Jersey Football League and Shore Conference have realigned their divisions. Many Press-area teams have new division opponents.

What follows is the divisions for Press-area teams:  

WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Continental

Atlantic City

Millville

Vineland

St. Joseph

Timber Creek

United

Gloucester Catholic

Buena Regional

Middle Township

Lower Cape May

Pleasantville

Gloucester

Independence

Oakcrest

Mainland Regional

Ocean City

Bridgeton

Absegami

Egg Harbor Township 

American

St. Augustine Prep

Shawnee

Cherokee

Lenape

Rancocas Valley

Williamstown

Classic

Wildwood

Riverside

Robbinsville

Clayton

Haddon Township

Maple Shade

Constitution

Delsea Regional

Camden Catholic

Cedar Creek

Woodrow Wilson

Camden

Willingboro

Royal

Holy Spirit

Hammonton

Eastern

Kingsway Regional

Washington Township

National

Cumberland Regional

Cherry Hill East

Pennsauken

Cherry Hill West

Triton

Seneca

SHORE CONFERENCE

Constitution

Southern Regional

Lacey Township

Marlboro

Lakewood

Wall Township

Jackson Memorial

Patriot

Barnegat

Pinelands Regional

Jackson Liberty

Shore Regional

Mater Dei Prep

Matawan

