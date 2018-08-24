As is usually the case, the 2018 Holy Spirit High School football team features plenty of talented players.
They might just not be as well known as past Spirit standouts.
That should change as the season progresses. Spirit is again a contender for the West Jersey Football League Royal Division and state Non-Public II titles.
“We just know we have to go out and compete,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “That’s what our senior leaders have been talking about. You can’t be talking about going undefeated or saying you’re going to do this and going to do that. The only thing that you can control is knowing that you’re going to go out there and compete every day on every play. That’s the way the seniors have been handling it.”
Senior quarterback Ryan Yost typifies the unknown Spartans. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback transferred from Shawnee last season. He must replace Josh Zamot, now at Stony Brook University, who threw 19 touchdown passes as a senior last season.
“Ryan is a big kid with a strong arm,” Russo said. “He throws the ball really well. He has no real varsity experience, but Ryan’s a great leader.”
Junior running back E’lijah Gray might be the Spartans best-known player. He rushed for 1,479 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.
“He’s an explosive kid,” Russo said. “He’s an unbelievable work ethic.”
Junior wide receiver Ahmad Brown averaged 10.6 yards per catch last season, while senior receiver Alvaro Lora averaged 12.4 yards per catch. Isaiah Gerena, a 6-4, 240-pound junior, could be one of South Jersey’s top tight ends. Colin Nolan and Riley Howatt return as offensive line starters.
Senior linebacker Azim Baker-Coley leads the defense. He sat the first four games last season after transferring from Atlantic City.
“He’s a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball,” Russo said.
Senior linebacker Jon Bee also excels on defense.
“Jon is not going to show up on anybody’s stat sheets,” Russo said, “but he goes out there and makes plays.”
The Spartans will be strong upfront on defense with sophomore Jon Valentine.
Spirit has played in a state final six of the past eight seasons. These Spartans have the talent to reach those heights again.
Holy Spirit will test itself against a schedule that includes Group V public schools Washington Township, Kingsway Regional and Eastern as well as traditional rivals St. Joseph, St. Augustine and Atlantic City.
Spirit opens Aug. 31 in Baltimore against Mount St. Joseph, a Maryland power that finished 6-4 last season.
“We’re playing a whole different schedule this year,” Russo said. “We have a lot of Group V schools. We’re very excited about that. That’s an opportunity we had been asking for. If we reach our potential, I’m hoping we can get one of the top four seeds in state Non-Public II, get that first-round bye and then see what happens.”
