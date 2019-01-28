Ryan Yost knew immediately Wagner College was the place for him.
The Holy Spirit High School senior quarterback visited the Staten Island, New York, school this past weekend. While on the visit, Yost verbally committed to attend the school on an NCAA Division I football scholarship.
“I’ve always heard you’ll know (a school) is home for you when you first get there,” Yost said in a phone interview Monday. “That’s how it felt for me. I fell in love with it the minute I stepped on campus.”
The 6-foot-4, 191-pounder led Spirit to an 8-4 record and the state Non-Public II championship last season. He completed 142 of 235 passes for 1,739 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. The Medford resident transferred to Holy Spirit from Shawnee before the start of his junior year.
“His size, arm strength and knowledge of the game will help (Yost) be successful,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “We look forward to big things from him in the future.”
Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision school, finished 4-7 last season. The Seahawks play in the Northeast Conference against teams such as Sacred Heart in Connecticut and Robert Morris in Pennsylvania.
“I got to hang out the players, which was great,” Yost said. “They showed me a video of highlights of their past seasons and what was awesome. You could see the energy and the fire they have on that team.”
Yost said he was impressed by the Wagner coaches. Jason Houghtaling just completed his fourth season as head coach. Assistant head coach Darrell Wilson starred at Pennsauken High School in the late 1970s and coached Woodrow Wilson in Camden from 1988-95.
“The whole coaching staff is just awesome,” Yost said. “They’re really, really genuine.”
Yost plans to major in business. He makes his decision a little more than a week before the National Signing Period for binding letters of intent for high school players begins Feb. 6. There was an early signing period for players from Dec. 19 to 21. Under NCAA rules, Wagner coaches cannot comment on Yost until he signs the letter of intent.
“I was a little worried,” Yost said of the recruiting process, “but I was just patient and waited it out. I knew something was going to come. Wagner came along, and it was a perfect fit for me.”
His verbal commitment was just part of a big week for Yost. He will turn 18 Tuesday.
“This (a college scholarship) has been a goal of mine and a dream of mince since I was very young,” he said. “For me, to accomplish that goal finally is … I don’t know. I still can’t explain the feeling. I’m still like, ‘Wow.’”
