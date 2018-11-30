EAST RUTHERFORD — Michael Fiedor switched from shorts and flip-flops to a ski cap and mittens Friday.

And he was happy to do it.

Upon learning Holy Spirit High School's football team was playing rival St. Joseph for the state Non-Public II championship, he flew from his winter home in Holiday, Florida, to Atlantic City International Airport, then boarded a fan bus for the two-hour ride to MetLife Stadium.

"My grandsons Kurt and Kolin Driscoll play for Holy Spirit, and I've never missed a game," Fiedor said. "There was no way I was going to miss this, especially since they were playing at MetLife Stadium."

Fiedor, a retired chief of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor Township, made the two-hour trek from Holy Spirit in Absecon with several hundred Spartans fans. They filled three Greyhound buses and a large van to watch the Spartans at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets.

Players, coaches and cheerleaders also reveled in the experience. St. Joseph won the Non-Public II state championship 41-22.

"We were totally in awe when we walked onto the field," Holy Spirit cheerleader Makayla Brennan said. "It was overwhelming. I can't even imagine what this must be like when the stadium is filled."

About 3,000 fans sat behind the respective benches to cheer for their teams.

Holy Spirit's fans were joined by an equally large and rowdy contingent from St. Joseph, which was just as enthusiastic and loud, despite the chilly, damp conditions.

Wildcats sophomore quarterback/defensive back Jayden Shertel threw two long touchdown passes to senior running back Jada Byers and snared an interception, producing screams from Shertel's mother, Danielle Craig, and about a dozen other family members and friends.

They made the trip together from Hammonton in a white van that had "#7 QB" and "LET'S GO ST. JOE!" written on the side and back windows, along with Christmas tinsel and a red bow. The back was packed with food, including a tray of brownies.

"We're super excited to watch him play here," Craig said. "Playing in a NFL stadium is an opportunity of a lifetime."

Being at MetLife Stadium was an extra special experience for Shertel's grandfathers, Tom Dowling and Bob Groeber.

While most of the family are Philadelphia Eagles fans, Dowling and Groeber root for the Giants.

"I used to come to games at the old Giants Stadium all the time," Dowling said. "To come here and see Jayden on the field is a special feeling."

Shertel gave his family and friends plenty to cheer about.

The sophomore from Hammonton was one of the stars of the game, connecting with Byers for touchdown passes of 55 and 60 yards, respectively, then snaring an interception.

"To win the state championship and to do it in a NFL stadium is amazing," he said. "This is something that I'll never forget."

