Tyler Bowman, left, and Tucker Monico of St. Joseph High School celebrate after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tyler Bowman, left, and Tucker Monico of St. Joseph High School celebrate after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
EAST RUTHERFORD — Michael Fiedor switched from shorts and flip-flops to a ski cap and mittens Friday.
And he was happy to do it.
Upon learning Holy Spirit High School's football team was playing rival St. Joseph for the state Non-Public II championship, he flew from his winter home in Holiday, Florida, to Atlantic City International Airport, then boarded a fan bus for the two-hour ride to MetLife Stadium.
"My grandsons Kurt and Kolin Driscoll play for Holy Spirit, and I've never missed a game," Fiedor said. "There was no way I was going to miss this, especially since they were playing at MetLife Stadium."
St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joe's Jada Byers scores in the first quarter as Holy Spirit plays St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joe's Ahmad Ross, and Jada Byers celebrate after Byers scored in the first quarter as Holy Spirit plays St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit’s E’Lijah Gray goes airborne to pick up yardage during the second quarter of the Spartans’ game against St. Joseph on Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Below, fans had plenty of cheer during the teams’ high-scoring state Non-Public II championship game.
Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray runs in the first quarter as they play St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray runs in the first quarter as they play St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joe's Ahmad Ross scores in the first quarter as Holy Spirit plays St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray runs in the second quarter as they play St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit's Mike Preston runs in the second quarter as they play St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray is dragged down in the second quarter as they play St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit's Elijah Gray gets close to scoring in the second quarter as they play St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joe's Jada Byers runs in the second quarter as Holy Spirit plays St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joe's Jada Byers scores for the second time in the second quarter as Holy Spirit plays St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Nate Johnson, left, and Naim El of St. Joseph High School celebrate after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tyler Bowman, left, and Tucker Monico of St. Joseph High School celebrate after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coach Paul Sacco, Jr., receives the trophy as St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coach Paul Sacco, Jr., receives the trophy as St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Coach Paul Sacco, Jr., of St. Joseph High School, celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown grabs a pass in the third quarter during the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game against St. Joseph High School, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School's Chris Council celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter as they go on to win the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School's Chris Council celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter as they go on to win the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School coach Paul Sacco, Jr., talks to his team on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School coach Paul Sacco, Jr., talks to his team on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School's Jada Byers scores a touchdown in the third quarter, on elf several, on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School's Jada Byers scores a touchdown in the third quarter, on elf several, on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School's Ahmad Ross, and his teammates celebrate winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Fiedor, a retired chief of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company in Egg Harbor Township, made the two-hour trek from Holy Spirit in Absecon with several hundred Spartans fans. They filled three Greyhound buses and a large van to watch the Spartans at the home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets.
Players, coaches and cheerleaders also reveled in the experience. St. Joseph won the Non-Public II state championship 41-22.
"We were totally in awe when we walked onto the field," Holy Spirit cheerleader Makayla Brennan said. "It was overwhelming. I can't even imagine what this must be like when the stadium is filled."
About 3,000 fans sat behind the respective benches to cheer for their teams.
Holy Spirit's fans were joined by an equally large and rowdy contingent from St. Joseph, which was just as enthusiastic and loud, despite the chilly, damp conditions.
Wildcats sophomore quarterback/defensive back Jayden Shertel threw two long touchdown passes to senior running back Jada Byers and snared an interception, producing screams from Shertel's mother, Danielle Craig, and about a dozen other family members and friends.
They made the trip together from Hammonton in a white van that had "#7 QB" and "LET'S GO ST. JOE!" written on the side and back windows, along with Christmas tinsel and a red bow. The back was packed with food, including a tray of brownies.
"We're super excited to watch him play here," Craig said. "Playing in a NFL stadium is an opportunity of a lifetime."
