Jada Byers’ numbers are impressive.
In just two games this season, the St. Joseph High School running back has rushed for 555 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
But it’s what Wildcats coach Paul Sacco says about Byers that really captures one’s attention.
“He’s the real deal,” Sacco said.
Sacco, who is in his 37th season and has a South Jersey-record 319 career wins, is not known for being overly complimentary toward his players.
“For me to say he’s the real deal,” Sacco said with a laugh. “Everyone knows he’s getting the ball. When we put him at fullback, he’s getting the ball. When he put them over there, he’s getting the ball.”
Byers and the rest of the Wildcats will play at St. Augustine at 6 p.m. Friday in one of the young season’s most anticipated games. St. Joe (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, while St. Augustine (1-1) is No. 5.
Byers has been the story of the season so far. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound junior grabs a handoff, disappears behind bigger linemen and then emerges using his speed to sprint into the open. The Bridgeton resident carried 26 times for 288 yards in Saturday’s 34-6 win over Millville. In a typical sequence that game, he would gain 3 yards, lose a yard and then break a run for 40-plus yards.
“He’s got, like, 10 different gears,” Sacco said. “He pitter patters, then he’s here and then you don’t know where he’s at.”
Byers impacts the game even when he doesn't touch the ball. He returned four punts for scores last season. Teams refuse to punt near him.
“You feel like you’re just blocking a kid for two seconds, and (Byers) is scoring already,” St. Joe lineman Brad Lomax said. “He makes one cut, and he’s down the field 60 yards. It’s a real privilege to block for a kid like that.”
Byers grew up in a football family. His older brother Aazim introduced him to the sport. Byers never feared playing against bigger opponents.
“I always wanted to play with the big guys,” he said. “When I was younger, I always played with my big brothers.”
Sacco said Byers isn’t fazed by much. St. Joe players have a 10 p.m. curfew the night before a game.
“I call him for curfew and ask, ‘What are you doing?’ ” Saco said. “He says, ‘Just laying here watching TV. I’m just relaxing.’”
Several colleges have shown interest in Byers. So far, the University of Massachusetts is the only college to offer him scholarship. Some colleges might be concerned about Byers’ size, but he expects more schools to offer him a scholarship soon.
“They should,” he said, “but, hey, it depends on what I can do.”
Byers and the rest of the Wildcats will face one of South Jersey’s top defenses Friday. St. Augustine linebacker and Princeton-recruit Joe Bonczek has made 16 tackles this season. St. Augustine defensive lineman Isaiah Rakes, a 6-1, 285-pound junior with scholarship offers from Baylor, Duke, Louisville and Temple, has four sacks.
The St. Augustine-St. Joseph rivalry is one of South Jersey’s most intense. The stands at St. Augustine should be filled Friday. The schools compete to attract players. Wins go a long way in that argument.
Byers knows how tough the Hermits' defense is, but he isn’t backing away from the challenge.
“Next week,” he said matter-of-factly after the Millville win, “I’m setting my same goals — four to five touchdowns and 200-plus yards.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.