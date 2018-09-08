HAMMONTON — Jada Byers ran for 280 yards and scored five touchdowns Saturday afternoon.
Just imagine if it had been a sunny day.
The junior running back’s performance propelled St. Joseph High School to a 34-6 win over Millville in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division football game. St. Joe (2-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Friday night and Saturday morning rains turned the St. Joe field into a clumpy, muddy mess. A light rain fell throughout the contest.
“The weather bothered me a little bit because I usually like to make a lot of moves,” Byers said. “In this game, I put it in my head to just make one move and one go. When it’s sunny, I can make more moves.”
St. Joe coach Paul Sacco wondered before the game how the muddy field would affect Byers. The coach got his answer early in the first quarter. The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Byers broke a 41-yard run on his first carry.
“It didn’t slow him down,” Sacco said.
Byers also broke runs of 49, 42 and 39 yards. Most of his big gains came on sweeps to the outside.
“The blocking scheme is so perfect with our sweep play,” Byers said. “It’s open every time. There’s a lane for each running back.”
In addition to his offensive exploits, Byers also recovered a fumble on defense. He has established a pace that could lead to a historic season, having rushed for 547 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ first two games.
“He’s a good player,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said of Byers. “He made big plays, and that’s what good players do.”
St. Joe methodically controlled the contest with its rushing game. Sophomore fullback Ahmad Ross rushed for 87 yards.
The Wildcats’ defense put consistent pressure on Millville. Defensive end Bobby Hyndman forced a fumble. Senior lineman Brad Lomax made two tackles for losses.
“We were just being relentless and getting after the football,” Lomax said.
Millville (0-2) played better than the final score indicated. The Thunderbolts, who were without a handful of starters because they missed practice last week, should still be considered a South Jersey Group IV playoff contender.
St. Joe led just 16-0 at halftime, and the Wildcats didn’t physically overpower Millville.
Few teams in the state have played as tough an early schedule as Millville. The Thunderbolts opened with a 35-6 loss to state power St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City. Millville trailed 12-6 at halftime of that contest. The Thunderbolts will play at Williamstown at 7 p.m. Friday.
After playing St. Peter’s and St. Joe, Millville’s schedule would seem to be all downhill the rest of the season
“It’s not all downhill,” Thomas said. “It’s all uphill. We’re in the basement right now, and we’re looking up trying to find some light. Hopefully, we can find some in Williamstown. But right now, we’re down.”
Meanwhile, St. Joe will prepare for one of the biggest games of the regular season when it plays at rival St. Augustine Prep (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Every game is a big game for us,” Sacco said. “There are no slouches on the schedule. It’s always tough to play (at St. Augustine). They’ll be ready. We’ll see what happens.”
Millville 0 0 6 0—6
St. Joseph 8 8 12 6—34
FIRST QUARTER
SJ – Byers 8 run (Johnson run)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ – Byers 5 run (Byers run)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ – Byers 49 run (run failed)
MV – Thompson 6 run (run failed)
SJ – Byers 39 run (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ – Byers 7 run (pass failed)
