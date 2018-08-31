Holy Spirit 16, Mount St. Joseph (Md.) 35. Final
Gaels get 10 yard td pass and add the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 438 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Big plays: 40 yard punt return and debatable pass interference penalty to set up 1st and goal. #hslive— Dennis Smith (@retiredgbbcoach) August 31, 2018
MSJ flips field position with 65 yard punt, Spartans pinned inside their 10... end of 1st quarter we are scoreless!! #hslive— Dennis Smith (@retiredgbbcoach) August 31, 2018
State College (Pa.) 13, St. Augustine Prep 7, halftime
State College WR Cohen Russell with 3 receptions for 175 yards and 2 TDs. Nasir Hill has 45 rushing yards on 9 carries for Hermits. #hslive— Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) August 31, 2018
St. Peter’s Prep 12, Millville 6, halftime
Bolts score their first TD of the season with 8:30 left in the 2nd quarter!! Game tied 6-6!! @pdrtrainer @DT30USAfootball @McGurkSports @ACPressHuba @ACPressMcGarry @StephDeRose @drgentile_mps— David LaGamba (@TBoltAthletics) August 31, 2018
Lacey Township 0, Ocean Township 0, 1st quarter
Atlantic City 0, Egg Harbor Township 0 1st quarter
Cedar Creek 0, Willingboro 0 1st quarter
Haddonfield 7, Pleasantville 0 1st quarter
Weird TD for Haddonfield - Pville's partially blocked punt bounces into the end zone; Drew Gavranich recovers for touchdown— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) August 31, 2018
Long Branch 0, Hammonton 7 1st quarter
Your BLUE DEVILS strike first!! 7-0 HHS WITH 6:47 to go in the first pic.twitter.com/iPDEuFPvyG— HHS Athletics (@HHSdevilsports) August 31, 2018
Williamstown 7, Vineland 7, 1st quarter
