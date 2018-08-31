The Egg Harbor Township football team
Senior quarterback Sal Paschal, center, will lead the offense this season.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Holy Spirit 16, Mount St. Joseph (Md.) 35. Final 

State College (Pa.) 13, St. Augustine Prep 7, halftime 

St. Peter’s Prep 12, Millville 6, halftime 

Lacey Township 0, Ocean Township 0, 1st quarter 

Atlantic City 0, Egg Harbor Township 0 1st quarter 

Cedar Creek 0, Willingboro 0 1st quarter 

Haddonfield 7, Pleasantville 0 1st quarter 

Long Branch 0, Hammonton 7 1st quarter

Williamstown 7, Vineland 7, 1st quarter 

