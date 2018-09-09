A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County. Ranking selected by The Press' high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
1. St. Joseph (1) 2-0: Beat Millville 34-6
2. Woodrow Wilson (2) 2-0: Beat Camden Catholic 62-6
3. Shawnee (3) 1-0: Beat Cherokee 21-14
4. Delsea Regional (4) 1-0: Beat Willingboro 21-6
5. St. Augustine Prep (5) 1-1: Beat Lenape 30-6
6. Brick Township (6) 1-0: Beat Brick Memorial 30-7
7. Williamstown (7) 2-0: Beat Rancocas Valley 17-6
8. Haddonfield (8) 2-0: Beat Sterling 41-7
9. Holy Spirit (9) 1-1: Beat Eastern 30-22
10. Timber Creek (10) 1-1: Beat Hammonton 28-7
11. Pleasantville (11) 1-1: Beat Maple Shade 54-0
