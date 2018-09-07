LOWER TOWNSHIP — Lightning forced officials to suspend Friday’s West Jersey Football League interdivisional game between Lower Cape May Regional High School and Riverside late in the first half.
Lower Cape May led 14-8 when officials ordered players off the field with three minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The teams waited an hour but a steady series of lightning strikes prompted them to suspend the game indefinitely at 9:50 p.m.
There was no information as to when or if the game will be resumed.
Pat Moore scored both first-half touchdowns and also converted the extra points while helping Lower Cape May take a 14-8 lead before the game was delayed because of lightning with 3:45 left in the first half.
Moore’s first TD came at the end of a bizarre sequence that began when his 20-yard field goal attempt was blocked. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior scooped up the ball at the 15-yard line, broke a couple of tackles, then kept churning, twisting and turning through Riverside defenders until he had reached the end zone.
Two possessions later, after Lower safety Izaiah Lugo dropped a Riverside runner for a 12-yard loss on fourth down, Moore turned the left corner and raced up the sideline for a 24-yard TD that put the Caper Tigers ahead 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Riverside answered with a seven-play, 48-yard drive that quarterback Danny Devlin capped with a 3-yard TD run, then hit Tyler Fink for the two-point conversion. Devlin also kept the drive alive with a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Nazier Parker on a third-and-13 play.
