The Mainland Regional High School football team defeated Overbrook 24-6 in the first game of the season Thursday.
Overbrook led 6-0 in the second quarter after a 34-yard touchdown pass.
The Mustangs took the lead with 3 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Dean Hall tucked the ball and scored 9 yards out to make it 7-6.
With 1 second left in the half, Sean Carey hit a 31-yard field goal for the Mustangs to lead 10-6.
With the win the Mustangs match their win total from last year.
Mater Dei 41, Pinelands Regional 8: Mater Dei opened its season with a win over Pinelands in a Shore Conference Patriot Division game.
The Seraphs lead the Wildcats 35-0 at the half.
Pinelands score its lone touchdown when junior Andrew Bartlett caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior Garrett Brown in the fourth quarter.
Clarence Lewis led Mater Dei with a touchdown reception and a kickoff return for a score.
Pinelands 0 0 0 8—8
Mater Dei 21 14 0 7—42
FIRST QUARTER
MD—Spann 16 interception return (Toth kick)
MD—Lewis 17 pass from Noguera (Toth kick)
MD—Ingram 24 run (Toth kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MD—Benavides block punt return (Toth kick)
MD—Cooper 16 run (Toth kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
PR—Bartlett 5 pass from Brown (2-pt conversion good)
MD—Lewis 82 kick return (Toth kick)
Records—Pinelands 0-1, Mater Dei 1-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.