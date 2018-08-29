The 2018 high school football season will begin on one of the hottest days of the year Thursday.
It will end on the first weekend of December, a few weeks away from Christmas.
Here is a preview of Thursday’s games involving teams from Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Mainland Regional (0-0) at Overbrook (0-0)
7 p.m. Thursday
Mainland comes off a 1-9 season, while Overbrook was 7-3 last year. The Mustangs will rely on running back Tyquan Campbell. Senior linebacker Sonny Fraser leads the defense. Overbrook finished last season with five straight wins but graduated several standouts from that team.
Pinelands Regional (0-0) at Mater Dei (0-0)
3 p.m. Thursday
Pinelands will play nearly all its games on the road as its high school and home field are being renovated. Wildcats running back Evan Burton rushed for 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Mater Dei lost in the state Non-Public II final to St. Joseph last season. Mater Dei features several players who have committed to play in college on a scholarship, including defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson (Boston College). Rob McCoy Jr., a Camden Catholic transfer, will probably start at quarterback.
Middle Township (0-0) at Cumberland Regional (0-0)
6 p.m. Thursday (98.7 FM)
Cumberland finished 2-8 last season but ended the year with two straight wins. The Colts will rely on junior Tyrell Russell, who intercepted three passes last season. Middle, 4-6 last season, returns quarterback Cameron Hamer, who threw for 494 yards and rushed for 468 yards last season. Junior running back/linebacker Karl Giulian rushed for eight touchdowns and made 56 tackles last season.
