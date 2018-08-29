The Middle Township High School football team has high expectations for this season.
Assuming the Panthers can avoid injuries to key players, they stand a chance of challenging for the West Jersey Football League United Division title and perhaps even making a run in the South Jersey Group II playoffs.
“I’m very optimistic,” coach Frank Riggitano said. “The kids are in much better shape than last year at this point. They have a lot of energy and a great work ethic. This is probably the best group of kids we’ve had in some time with their dedication and excitement for the season.”
Middle lost 10 seniors from last season’s 4-6 squad, but the Panthers have a lot of depth and experience at the skill positions.
They have six running backs who will take handoffs from senior quarterback Cameron Hamer, who is regarded as one of the area’s top all-around players.
Hamer is among the players who hope to enjoy a winning season while also avenging last season’s 21-20 Thanksgiving Day loss to Lower Cape May Regional in the Anchor Bowl.
“Losing the Anchor Bowl hurt a lot,” Hamer said. “It still does and will continue to hurt until we play them again.”
Middle has nine starters returning, including four who play both offense and defense.
Senior David Hayes is among the key players on both sides of the ball, as a running back and linebacker.
“We’re super excited for the season,” Hayes said. “The atmosphere around here is different than some past years. I’ve been looking forward to this for a while.”
For Hamer, Hayes and the rest of the offensive skill-position players to succeed, however, Middle needs its inexperienced offensive line to mature quickly.
At least four of the five starters are new.
“We’re anxious to prove ourselves,” senior tackle/linebacker Nick Eidenberg said. “We’re all really excited about the season, so why not shoot for the stars and try to win every game?”
Middle won’t have to wait very long to try to win the first one.
The Panthers are among the teams playing in a Week Zero game. They travel to face Cumberland Regional on Aug. 30.
“We’re very excited to be opening early,” Riggitano said.
“We did it last year against Steinert, and the kids were very excited, and the community was very excited. We were the only game in town. We’re hoping for the same kind of situation this year at Cumberland.”
Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com Twitter@PressACWeinberg
