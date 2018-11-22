CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Junior running back Karl Giulian and senior linebacker Carson Haas helped make sure the Anchor Bowl trophy will be housed at Middle Township High School for the next year Thursday morning.
Giulian rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns while Haas returned two fumbles for TDs to give the Panthers a 44-14 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in their annual Thanksgiving rivalry.
After the game, Middle's players sprinted into the end zone, grabbed the trophy and held it aloft while staging a raucous celebration.
The win enabled the Panthers to avenge a 21-20 upset loss to the Caper Tigers in last year's Anchor Bowl.
"It feels good to get that trophy back," Giulian said. "We've had this game circled on our calendar since last year. This is the game we've been waiting for all season."
The award includes an actual anchor taken from a boat that belonged to the father of former Lower coach Bill Garrison, who also played for the team in the early 1960s. It was redesigned recently by Lower shop teacher Matt Sutor and his students.
Thursday's game unofficially marked the 102nd meeting between the programs in a series that dates to 1922 and they've been playing on Thanksgiving since 1996.
"It means the world to everyone out here," Haas said. "We all wanted to beat Lower."
The Anchor Bowl is one of those intense rivalries that often makes heroes out of players who usually play supporting roles.
Haas became a hero Thursday. Although he's a senior, he's a first-year varsity player who tentatively plans to enlist in the United States Naval Academy after graduating in June.
Haas made his final football game a memorable one. He grabbed a botched pitchout and returned the fumble 16 yards for a TD in the first quarter. He also sparked Middle's second-half rally with a strip/sack, then returning the fumble 25 yards to the end zone.
"Carson had never played football for us until last season, and he was on the scout team last season," said Middle coach Frank Riggitano, who was a quarterback and place-kicker for Lower in the late 1970s. "I was so happy to see him score one touchdown, and for him to do it twice was just incredible."
Haas' second TD was part of an impressive, second-half rally for the Panthers (5-5). They outscored the Caper Tigers 31-0 after trailing 14-13 at halftime.
Giulian started the comeback with a 6-yard TD on Middle's first possession of the second half that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 19-14. Place-kicker John Carlson followed an interception by defensive back Charlie McNeal with a 22-yard field goal.
Running back David Hayes broke loose on a 44-yard TD, Haas scored on his strip/sack and Giulian capped the scoring with an 8-yard TD.
"I've got to give credit to my offensive line," Giulian said. "They did a great job for me."
Middle seemed to have the game under control early when they scored two touchdowns in less than 30 seconds to take a 13-0 lead.
Giulian got a terrific block from a teammate during a 73-yard scamper in the second quarter. On Lower's first play, Haas stormed into the backfield, grabbed a botched pitchout and scored.
"That was my first varsity touchdown," Haas said. "And to score it in the biggest game of my career was amazing."
The Caper Tigers (6-4), who were 2-8 a year ago, answered with their own rally. One play after a Middle fumble, Lower sophomore quarterback Connor Eckel and junior running back Jonas Lumbruno teamed up for a 40-yard touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Lumbruno added a 10-yard touchdown to give Lower its first lead at 14-13 with one minute, 43 seconds left in the first half.
"When we went up 13-0, I thought we had them," Riggitano said. "But give Lower credit for fighting back like they did."
Lower Cape May;0 14 0 0—14
Middle Township;0 13 16 8—44
SECOND QUARTER
MT—Giulian 73 run. (Carlson kick)
MT—Haas 16 fumble return. (Run failed)
LCM—Lumbruno 40 pass from Eckel. (Lumbruno pass from Eckel)
LCM—Lumbruno 10 run. (Pass failed)
THIRD QUARTER
MT—Giulian 6 run. (Kick failed)
MT—Carlson 22 field goal.
MT—Hayes 44 run. (Carlson kick)
MT—Haas 25 fumble return. (Carlson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MT—Giulian 8 run. (Marino run)
Records—Lower Cape May 6-4; Middle Township 5-5.
