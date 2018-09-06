The Millville High School football team played one of the state’s top teams last Friday.
The Thunderbolts don’t get a break this weekend.
Millville (0-1) plays at St. Joseph (1-0) noon Saturday in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game. St. Joe is the defending state Non-Public II champion and No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
Millville opened with a 35-6 loss to St. Peter’s Prep last Friday. St. Peter’s is a perennial state and national power, reaching the prestigious state Non-Public IV final the past two seasons. The Thunderbolts trailed just 12-6 at halftime. Millville running back Tex Thompson rushed 15 times for 92 yards, while wide receiver Solomon DeShields caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, St. Joe opened with a 52-24 win over Hamden Hall Country Day School in Connecticut last Saturday. Jada Byers rushed for 267 yards and six touchdowns for the Wildcats. Brad Lomax sparked the St. Joe defense with nine tackles, three of them for losses.
Millville coach Dennis Thomas said the Thunderbolts emerged from the St. Peter’s game healthy.
“Love the rigorous schedule,” Thomas said. “Love playing some of the best competition in the state of New Jersey.”
What follows is a preview of the rest of this weekend’s games.
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Continental Division
Vineland (0-1) at Atlantic City (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday (101.3 FM)
Leo Hamlett makes his home debut as Atlantic City coach. The Vikings opened the season with a 21-8 loss at Egg Harbor Township. Vineland fell to Williamstown 24-7 in its opener. Vineland quarterback Ryan Shelton threw for 155 yards and ran for 63 yards in the loss.
Constitution Division
Cedar Creek (1-0) at Camden (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Cedar Creek opened with a 20-14 overtime win over Willingboro. Aidan Richardson caught the winning touchdown pass from Louie Barrios. Camden lost its opener to Wise (Maryland) 20-6. These teams have met the past two seasons with Camden winning 14-0 last year and 31-12 in 2016.
American Division
Lenape (0-1) at St. Augustine Prep (0-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Lenape is the defending South Jersey Group V champion. The Indians opened with a 21-14 loss to South Brunswick. St. Augustine is No. 5 in The Elite 11 and lost to State College of Pennsylvania 19-7 last Friday. Nasir Hill rushed for 62 yards for the Hermits and wide receiver Jaylen DeCouteau scored St. Augustine’s lone touchdown on an 18-yard run.
Royal Division
Holy Spirit (0-1) at Eastern (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Spirit is No. 9 in the Elite 11 but opened with a 35-16 loss to Mount Saint Joseph of Maryland. Spartans quarterback Ryan Jost completed 22 of 29 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. Eastern finished 5-5 last season. Former Camden Catholic coach Nick Strom is now Eastern’s offensive coordinator and several former Camden Catholic players have transferred to Eastern.
Independence Division
Oakcrest (0-0) at Bridgeton (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday (99.7 FM)
Steve Lane makes his debut as Bridgeton coach. Bridgeton senior linebacker Derrick McCoy made 64 tackles, five of them for losses, last season. Senior quarterback Taz’Mire Burton threw for four touchdowns and ran for three scores. Oakcrest finshed 2-8 last season but returns 21 seniors.
Ocean City (0-0) at Egg Harbor Township (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)
Egg Harbor Township opened with a 21-8 win over Atlantic City. The Eagles have won three straight dating back to last season and will try to go to 2-0 for the first time since 2015. Junior defensive end Stephen Moore made six tackles in the win over Atlantic City. Ocean City finished 7-3 last season. The Red Raiders relied in the preseason on the running of Issac Wilson. Lineman Austin Green sparked the Red Raiders defense.
National Division
Cumberland Regional (0-1) at Seneca (0-0)
7 p.m.
Quarterback Rae Robinson impressed in Cumberland’s 35-7 loss to Middle Township, throwing a touchdown pass. Seneca finished 3-7 last season.
Interdivision
Haddon Township (0-0) at Buena Regional (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Haddon Township finished 3-7 last season. Buena comes off a 5-5 season. The Chiefs feature senior fullback/linebacker Shawn Rice, who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards. Riyuan Coleman is a standout linebacker for the Chiefs.
Riverside (0-0) at Lower Cape May (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
Riverside finished 1-9 last season. Lower Cape May running back Darion Lamar averaged 8.3 yards per carry last season.
Pleasantville (0-1) at Maple Shade (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville, No. 11 in the Elite 11, opened with a 20-7 loss to defending South Jersey Group II champion Haddonfield. Rutgers-recruit Mohamed Toure rushed 21 times for 85 yards in the defeat. Maple Shade comes off a 2-8 season.
Hammonton (0-1) at Timber Creek (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton opened with a 41-14 loss to Long Branch. Timber Creek is No. 10 in The Elite 11 but lost to Central Catholic Ohio 45-0 last week. Vance Carr had 10 tackles and two sacks for Timber Creek.
Non-League
Middle Township (1-0) at Seaford, Delaware (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Middle is trying to start 2-0 for the first time since 2004. The Panthers opened with an impressive 35-7 win over Cumberland Regional as quarterback Cameron Hamer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score. Seaford finished 4-5 last season.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Patriot Division
Jackson Liberty (0-0) at Barnegat (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat beat Jackson Liberty 27-7 last year. The Bengals feature tight end/linebacker Sean Morris, who caught 38 passes for 671 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Barnegat returns nine starters on offense and defense from last year’s 5-5 team.
Pinelands Regional (0-1) at Shore Regional (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Evan Burton rushed for 90 yards as Pinelands opened the season with a 41-8 loss to Mater Dei. Gil Goldsmith quarterbacks a Shore team that finished 4-6 last season.
Constitution Division
Jackson Memorial (0-0) at Southern Regional (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
These old rivals, the schools used to play the night before Thanksgiving, open the season against each other. Jackson finished 6-5 last season and will rely this year on a defense that had two shutouts last season. Running back Joe Guglielmo (56 carries for 432 yards and six touchdowns last season) leads the Rams offense. Jackson has won four of the last five against Southern.
Marlboro (0-0) at Lacey Township (1-0)
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Lacey sophomore Chase Granit rushed 23 times for 150 yards as the Lions beat Ocean Township 14-12 in their season opener. Marlboro finished 3-7 last season.
