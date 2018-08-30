The high school football season is about more than touchdowns and big plays. People come together to make the games special each week. It could be a head coach, an assistant, a musician in the band, a cheerleader or even a reserve player. The Press will shine the spotlight on one of these unsung contributors each Friday.
Leo Hamlett has waited for Friday night for quite some time.
The Northfield resident will make his debut as head coach of the Atlantic City High School football team when the Vikings play at Egg Harbor Township at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I’ve thought about being in this position for a long time,” Hamlett said. “We know we (graduated) a lot of seniors, and we know we’re young, but we can only get better.”
Atlantic City hired Hamlett in May. Hamlett starred at quarterback for Holy Spirit and the University of Delaware in the 1990s. He has been a longtime assistant coach at both Holy Spirit and Ocean City.
Hamlett has long wanted to be a head coach.
“I haven’t had one complaint,” Hamlett said of the transition. “Things are different everywhere you go, whether it be my experience at Ocean City or my experience at Holy Spirit. The dynamic is different because you’re dealing with a different group of kids. It makes it challenging at times but nothing that I complain about. I’m blessed in every way.”
Hamlett has one primary goal for the Vikings.
“The thing that I want us to do is become a family,” Hamlett said. “I want us to depend on each other, live together, learn together and do things in the classroom, on the field and socially together. The team that plays together is going to be the best team whether they’re the biggest, strongest, fastest or has the most talent. The team that works together is going to be the best.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.