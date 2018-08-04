On December 3rd, 2017, St.Joe's Football team comes home in Hammonton to a hero's welcome after having defeated Mater Dei in the State Championship game held in Rowan. Fireworks were lit, and then the team took turns pushing the tackle sled around the field as a victory lap. The team gathers for one last hurrah.
MEDFORD — Coach Chris Sacco of the Pleasantville High School football team heard the question and shrugged.
What does he think of New Jersey’s new high school football playoff system?
“I really don’t know,” he said. “We don’t know what to make of it.”
The Greyhounds qualified for the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season and are expected to contend for the sectional championship when their season starts Labor Day weekend.
“All we can do is try to win as many games as we can,” Sacco said during the West Jersey Football League media day last week. “You just try to control what you can control.”
One thing is certain: New Jersey’s high school football playoff system is evolving, and it probably isn’t done.
The new system stops one game short of state championship games for public schools. If this new format proves popular, it could build momentum to add public school state title games when the state reorganizes its playoff system again in 2020.
New Jersey is one of the few states in the country that does not have state championship games for public schools.
The constitution of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association bans those title games, although no one currently connected to the NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, or New Jersey high school football is sure of the reason for that decision.
“It’s only a matter of time,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said of state championship games for public schools. “I think that’s pretty neat. You look around at other states and they crown a true state champion. I’m interested to see what happens.”
Meanwhile, here are the main changes for 2018 and 2019:
• Teams with the highest power rankings will qualify for the playoffs.
• The ranking consists of two components: Sixty percent of it will consist of a computer algorithm developed by the Born Power Index. This algorithm will not include margin of victory. Forty percent of the ranking will consist of the traditional power point system. Teams earn power points based on their wins and their opponent’s enrollment and record.
Hargrave rushed for 1,187 yards and scored 110 points as a senior. He led the Wildcats to the state Non-Public I titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001. Hargrave went on to excel at the University of Connecticut and attend the Detroit Lions preseason camp.
Caprio led the Mustangs to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV title and the 2007 South Jersey Group IV final. He threw for 4.298 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career and ran for 42 touchdowns. Caprio played at William & Mary and is now a scouting assistant with the Washington Redskins.
Melton led the Pirates to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 South Jersey Group II final. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior. Melton scored 24 touchdowns, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards as a junior. He’s currently a sophomore at Rutgers University.
6-0 190 QB/RB/DB Mack rushed for 1,143 yards and the Chiefs to the South Jersey Group II final as a senior. Mack scored 55 career touchdowns and accounted for 5,165 yards of offense. He also intercepted 16 passes. Mack was a standout strong safety at Towson University.
Sarnese led the 2010 Spartans to a 12-0 record and the 2010 state Non-Public III championship. He made 93 tackles, intercepted five passes and caught nine touchdown passes as a senior. Sarnese went on to excel at Villanova University.
Mitchell led the Pirates to the 2012 South Jersey Group II final. He threw for 22 touchdowns and ran for 21 scores as a senior. He also rushed for 1,027 yards and threw for 2,025 yards as a senior. Mitchell went on to play at Arkansas and Rutgers.
Gesicki finished his Southern career with 103 catches for 1,817 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the Rams to the 2013 South Jersey Group V final as a junior. Gesicki excelled at Penn State. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round of this year’s NFL draft.
Sarao made 79 tackles and had 7.5 sacks to help the 2010 Spartans finish 12-0 and win the state Non-Public III title. He played at the University of Southern California and currently plays for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
Carson led the Rams to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV final. He made 89 tackles as a senior and also rushed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. Carson excelled at Penn State and played with the Arizona Cardinals.
Crawford was raised in England started playing football at St. Augustine when he was a junior. He caught 28 passes for 576 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Crawford played at Penn State and played with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
Hendricks was considered one of the nation’s top high school linemen when at Millville. He played at the University of Miami and then won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants in the NFL. Hendricks is now the Cumberland Regional head coach.
Johnson is strong, quick and one of the region's top defenders. Opponents often double-teamed him with blockers. He excelled at Penn State. The Tennessee Titans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Pacheco revived Vineland’s program, leading the Fighting Clan to the South Jersey Group V playoffs as a junior and senior. He rushed for 1,414 yards as a senior and 1,107 yards as a junior. He is now a freshman at Rutgers University.
Szczur starred in both football and baseball at Lower and Villanova University. He rushed for 1,096 yards as a senior and 749 yards as a junior. Szczur played in the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.
Jones sparked the 2011 Thunderbolts to an 11-1 season and the South Jersey Group IV final. He rushed 330 times for a Cape-Atlantic League record 2,286 yards and scored a school-record 29 touchdowns as a senior.
Rochford was a dominant lineman. He averaged two pancake blocks in his career. Rochford led the Mustangs to the 2002 South Jersey Group III title as a senior. He made 87 tackles and had nine sacks and four fumble recoveries as a senior. Rochford played at the University of Miami.
Hevalow led Absegami to the 2005 South Jersey Group IV final and the 2006 South Jersey Group IV championship. He rushed for 1,284 yards as a junior and 1,456 yards as a senior. Hevalow excelled at Rowan University.
Valles caught four touchdown passes and had seven sacks and 15 tackles for losses for the 2011 Wildcats team that finished 10-0 with six shutouts and won the state Non-Public I title. Valles played at Virginia.
The 2018 high school football season is six weeks away. While fans wait for new memories to be created this season, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the region’s top players. What follows is The Press of Atlantic City’s list of the top-27 players in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties since 2000. Why 27? There were just too many good players to go with 25. The list includes NFL players, college standouts and even a Major League baseball player. It also includes players who were simply great high school football players. We probably forgot someone when compiling this list. Send us some suggestions and maybe we’ll compile another list of the players we overlooked. But for now these are the 27 top players since 2000.
Crescenzo led the 2009 Blue Devils to the South Jersey Group III championship. That season he rushed for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns and threw for 585 yards and seven touchdowns.
• The power ranking will be an average based on how many games a team plays before the playoff qualifying date. Every game a team plays before the qualifying date — be it seven, eight or nine contests — will count. For example, if Team A accumulates a Born Power Index and power points total of 160 in eight games, its power ranking would be 20. If Team B accumulates a Born Power Index and power points total of 140 in seven games, it’s power ranking also would be 20.
• Public school teams will split into two regions — North and South. Each region will consist of five enrollment groups. The top 16 teams in each enrollment group in each region will qualify for the playoffs. Once those 16 teams qualify, they will be split into eight team sections based on their location. The two sections in the South region will be South Jersey and Central Jersey. The two sections in the North region will be North I and North II. The winners of the South and Central sections will play each other, as will the winners of the North I and North II sections in so-called “bowl games” or “Super Sectional” games.
• Teams will receive a power-point bonus for playing certain non-public schools. Teams will get extra points — win or lose — for playing St. Augustine Prep, St. Joseph and Holy Spirit this fall.
• The power ratings likely will be released Sunday nights, beginning a few weeks into the season.
• The public school sectional finals will be played at the higher seed’s field rather than at neutral sites.
• The bowl games, or Super Sectional games, between the public school sectional champions will be played Thanksgiving weekend and the first weekend in December at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. These bowl games will match the South Jersey against the Central Jersey champion and the North I winner vs. the North II champion.
• All three state non-public finals will be played at MetLife. These finals also could be played Thanksgiving weekend.
• Every team in the state Non-Public III and IV brackets automatically qualifies for the postseason. The NJSIAA will, on a trial basis, have a committee seed the Non-Public III and IV fields this fall.
Who’s in, who’s out?
The new system will have an air of mystery. Under the previous system, teams and reporters were able to calculate their powers points and determine the playoff bracket. That will no longer be the case.
“People are going to wind up telling us who’s in and who’s out,” said Raso, whose Hammonton team reached the S.J. Group IV final last season. “I’d rather know (who Hammonton might play). That way you have a plan in place.”
The format could lead to some different playoff matchups, with schools from South Jersey possibly facing teams from the Shore Conference in the early rounds.
“It will be interesting to see who falls where,” Raso said.
Teams should benefit from playing other quality teams, under the new system.
The NJSIAA released the South Jersey and North Jersey enrollment groups for public schools last week. The biggest change for teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties happened in Millville. The Thunderbolts, who won the S.J. Group V championship in 2016, are now in the smaller Group IV. Millville joins Shawnee, Brick Township and Brick Memorial as one of the top contenders in this group.
“I believe we have the toughest schedule in Group IV in the state,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “It’s good that you have a tough schedule. It helps you out (with the power rankings). I love the competition.”
