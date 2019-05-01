ROBBINSVILLE — The state high school football playoffs continue to evolve.
The executive committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 35-2-1 to approve on first reading two major changes to the system Wednesday morning.
The first change eliminates the Born Power Index (BPI) and its reliance on a margin of victory to help develop a team’s power rating.
The second was to seed teams by their United Power Ranking (UPR) and not just geography.
The executive committee must also approve these changes in June for them to take effect for the 2019 season. The NJSIAA governs most state high school sports.
Westwood High School athletic director Dan Vivino presented the new plan to the executive committee. He served on several committees that helped develop the changes.
Vivino said they were thoroughly vetted by coaches and athletic directors around the state.
“Our goal,” he said, “is to create competitive balance.”
The state instituted a new playoff seeding system last year. It relied on traditional power points and the BPI.
By all accounts the system worked well.
“There’s no point system that’s ever going to be perfect,” Vivino said, “but if you looked at the data from last year, we went back 20 years and there’s never been a more accurate year for the seeds holding.”
But there were still issues.
No one except for the people associated with the BPI knew exactly how it was computed.
“The system last year was a black box,” NJSIAA attorney Steve Goodell said.
The BPI also used margin of victory in its rating. Coaches complained of having “to beat the spread” in order to improve their BPI. There was a concern that this could lead to teams running up the score. NJSIAA officials wanted the margin of victory removed from the formula.
“That was non-negotiable,” Vivino said.
The new power ranking will be called the Opponents Strength Index (OSI). Teams will get the same amount of credit for winning by a field goal as they do by three touchdowns.
In fact, the way the formula works teams are better off winning by one point than by 21 points.
“If you’re up 20,” Vivino said, “put the (junior varsity) in.”
Teams will still make the playoffs based on their UPR. The OSI will account for 60 percent of a team’s UPR with the other 40 percent coming from a team’s power points. Teams earn power points based on their wins and their opponents’ enrollment and record.
The other change concerns geography.
As it was last season, the state will be divided into North Jersey and South Jersey super regions.
The top 16 teams with the highest UPR in each public-school enrollment group in each super region will make the playoffs.
Last year, those 16 teams were then placed in four sections — South Jersey, Central Jersey, North I and North II — based on their location.
This fall it will be done mostly by their UPR.
The team in each super region with the top UPR will be placed in its natural geographical section. The rest of the teams will then be seeded by their UPR.
For example, if Timber Creek has the highest South Jersey UPR in Group IV, it will be placed in the South Jersey section. But if Mainland Regional and Absegami have the second and third highest UPRs, they will be placed in Central Jersey.
This move ensures that one section is not stacked with quality teams.
“We think we’ve been able to take what worked last year,” Vivino said, “and create this new system and hopefully have it work as well.”
