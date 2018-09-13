The Ocean City High School football has quietly become a consistent winner.
The Red Raiders finished 7-3 in 2017 and 6-4 in 2016. They have won 18 of their last 26 games. Ocean City opened this season with a 25-6 win over Egg Harbor Township last Friday.
But the Red Raiders haven’t garnered many headlines outside of Cape May County with these wins. Ocean City (1-0) hosts Bridgeton (0-1) 6 p.m. Friday in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game. The contest will be broadcast on 106.3 FM.
“I’m fine with being under the radar,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “I think we just have a lot of hard-working kids. We don’t have high-end guys. We don’t have scholarship guys. I just think we have smart kids who work hard.”
Ocean City quarterback Ian Aungst threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns in the Egg Harbor Township win. Red Raiders senior wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Lashley caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception 95 yard for a score.
Meanwhile, Bridgeton dropped its season-opener Oakcrest 12-0. The game marked Steve Lane’s debut as Bridgeton head coach. Bulldogs junior linebacker Sincere Jones had 4.5 sacks in the defeat.
There’s plenty of excitement in Ocean City for Friday’s home opener. Smith sees more and more people wearing Red Raiders gear around town.
“We have a great student section,” he said. “The community has been waiting for awhile now to have a program they can get behind. I think football is really important in small communities like ours.”
What follows is a preview of the rest of this weekend’s games.
West Jersey Football League
United Division
Lower Cape May (1-0) at Pleasantville (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Lower Cape May opened with a 54-38 win over Riverside in a game that began last Friday but was postponed until Monday because of lightening. Sophomore quarterback Connor Eckel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score. Pleasantville is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Rutgers recruit Mohamed Toure has rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for the Greyhounds.
Interdivison
Cedar Creek (1-1) at Absegami (0-1)
7 p.m.
These two rivals are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Cedar Creek leads the rivalry 2-0, including a 41-10 win last year. Cedar Creek opened with a 20-14 overtime win over Willingboro before losing to Camden 20-2 last week. Sophomore wide receiver Carnell Davis caught six passes in Absegami’s 27-0 loss to Mainland Regional last Friday.
Middle Township (2-0) at Buena Regional (1-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Middle Township is 2-0 for the first time since 2004. Panthers quarterback Cameron Hamer has run for three touchdowns and thrown for two scores. Chris Doughty ran for two touchdowns as Buena opened with a 40-0 win over Haddon Township.
Mainland Regional (2-0) at Cherry Hill West (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Mainland is 2-0 for the first time since 2009. Quarterback Dean Hall has rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Drew DeMorat leads the Mustangs defense with 11 tackles and fumble recovery. Cherry Hill West quarterback Nick Aracoli threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead West to a 23-13 win over Pennsauken last week.
Atlantic City (0-2) at Washington Township (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday
This game features a pair of first-year coaches in Leo Hamlett of Atlantic City and Mike Schatzman of Washington Township. Atlantic City comes off a 21-0 loss to Vineland, while Washington Township dropped its opener to Kingsway Regional 16-7.
Egg Harbor Township (1-1) at Kingsway Regional (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Senior wide receiver Steven Canela has caught six passes for 101 yards for EHT. Junior linebacker James Tucker leads the EHT defense with 11 tackles. Andre Butler ran for 95 yards and a touchdown in Kingsway’s 16-7 win over Washington Township last Saturday.
Holy Spirit (1-1) at Camden Catholic (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Spirit is No. 9 in The Elite 11 ranking. Spartans running back Elijah Gray has rushed for 302 yards. Quarterback Ryan Jost has thrown for 408 yards and two touchdowns. Camden Catholic has been outscored 98-6 this season.
Millville (0-2) at Williamstown (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Millville’s tough schedule continues. The Thunderbolts opened with losses to state powers St. Peter’s Prep and St. Joe. Williamstown is No. 7 in The Elite 11. Tex Thompson leads the Millville offense with 155 rushing yards. The Williamstown defense has allowed just a touchdown in each of its two wins.
Oakcrest (1-0) at Highland Regional (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Oakcrest opened with a 12-0 win over Bridgeton as Falcons quarterback Trey Sayers threw for 111 yards and a touchdown. Highland quarterback Brian Cooey ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in Highland’s 14-6 win over Clearview last week.
Vineland (1-1) at Lenape (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Vineland quarterback Ryan Shelton has thrown for 245 yards ad run for 120 yards. Lenape, the defending South Jersey Group V champion, has lost to South Brunswick and St. Augustine Prep.
Shawnee (1-0) at Hammonton (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday
This is a rematch of last year’s South Jersey title game, which Shawnee won 41-6. Shawnee is No. 3 in the Elite 11. Hammonton comes off a 28-7 loss to Timber Creek.
National Division
Pennsauken (1-1) at Cumberland Regional (0-2)
6 p.m. Friday
Cumberland lost to Seneca 39-21 last week. Quarterback Rae Robinson sparks the Colts offense. Darrien Tabb of Pennsauken caught two touchdown passes last week but Pennsauken still lost to Cherry Hill West 23-13.
Classic Division
Clayton (0-1) at Wildwood (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
This is Wildwood’s season opener. Clayton beat Wildwood 47-8 last season.
Shore Conference
Constitution Division
Southern Regional (0-1) at Lacey Township (2-0)
1 p.m. Saturday
Southern has won four of the last five meetings between these teams. Southern senior defensive tackle Matt Flores made three tackles for losses as Southern opened the season with a 14-0 loss to Jackson Memorial. Lacey sophomore running back Chase Granit has rushed 53 times for 259 yards.
Patriot Division
Barnegat (1-0) at Shore Regional (1-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat running back Charlie Cotton ran for 88 yards and a touchdown as Barnegat opened with a 20-6 win over Jackson Liberty. Linebacker Brian Ewan led the Bengals defense with 13 tackles. Shore quarterback Gil Goldsmith threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in a season-opening 31-0 win over Pinelands Regional.
Pinelands Regional (0-2) at Matawan (0-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
Pinelands is playing every game in the road as its school and home field is being renovated. Matawan opened with a 35-0 loss to Mater Dei.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.