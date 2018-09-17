Each Tuesday during the high school football season, The Press will select four MVPs based on their performances in the previous weekend's games.
Jaiden Abrams
Hammonton
The sophomore running back rushed for 267 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils upset defending South Jersey Group IV champion Shawnee 21-17. Hammonton (1-2) plays at Holy Spirit (2-1) 7 p.m. Friday.
Brandon Lashley
Ocean City
The senior wide receiver and defensive back caught four passes for 82 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders to a 41-20 win over Bridgeton. Lashley has caught six passes for 105 yards and a four touchdowns this season. Ocean City (2-0) plays at Absegami (0-2) 7 p.m. Friday.
Evan Burton
Pinelands Regional
The senior running back rushed 29 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Wildcats to a 26-22 win over Matawan. Burton has rushed 57 times for 416 yards this season. Pinelands (1-2) plays at Barnegat (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday.
Sean Morris
Barnegat
The senior linebacker and tight end made eight tackles, three of them for losses, as the Bengals beat Shore Regional 17-14. Morris also had three sacks and causes a fumble. On offense, the Holy Cross recruit caught six passes for 69 yards. Barnegat (2-0) hosts Pinelands Regional (1-2) 7 p.m. Friday.
