EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It started with a 30-minute lightning delay with seconds remaining in the first quarter Friday night.
It ended with the Ocean City High School football team earning a season-opening victory. The Red Raiders’ offensive attack was sluggish until late in the second quarter.
Ocean City scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the opening half en route to a 25-6 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.
“You never know what you are going to get in the first game of the season," Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. "Honestly, I really didn't know what to expect.
"We've got a lot of young kids. We got down early, and there was the lightning delay. There was a lot of adversity early on. But I'm thrilled with the way they responded. It showed some character to be able to come back."
EHT's Sal Paschall caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Steven Ramos with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Eagles (1-1) a 6-0 lead. Steven Canela's interception set up the scoring drive.
But it was all Ocean City (1-0) after that.
The Red Raiders answered right back with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Ian Aungst to Jake Schneider with 2:26 left in first half, and Ocean City took a 7-6 lead.
Then, with 1.6 seconds left, Brandon Lashley caught a 15-yard TD pass, giving Ocean City a 13-6 lead at halftime.
“It feels so great," said Lashley, 17, of Upper Township. "We have been practicing so hard all summer. We were just waiting to see how our team would be this year.
"This first week was going to say a lot, and we knew that. We came out and got the job done, and I'm so excited for the rest of this season to see where t takes us."
A 15-yard touchdown run by Aungst made the score 19-6 midway through the third quarter.
Lashley capped the scoring with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. The senior wide receiver/free safety said he knew he "had green grass all the way to the end zone."
“It was literally the perfect play," he said. "Right when I intercepted it, I just saw the whole way wide open and, like, five of my teammates in front of me laying nice blocks."
The Red Raiders finished 7-3 last year and qualified for the South Jersey Group III playoffs. Despite graduating 20 seniors after that successful season, the team showed Friday night it can still be a contender.
“We just said 'keep grinding' and we would find some stuff," Smith said. "We didn't have that run game early on, and we turned the ball over. But it's a 48-minute game, so you've got to keep grinding, keep grinding, and we will figure it out. That's what we did."
The Eagles finished last season with two consecutive wins after an 0-8 start and have 24 returning seniors.
Coach Kevin Stetser said the loss was "frustrating." But the fifth-year coach said he is confident his team will rebound.
"We gave this game away," he said. "We absolutely gave this game away, and that is not what this group has shown. It was not the showing we wanted. But we are going to make our corrections, and we are not going to get down."
