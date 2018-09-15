Nik DiLeo and Evan Burton each scored two touchdowns to lead the Pinelands Regional High School football team to a 26-22 victory over Matawan in a Shore Conference Patriot Division game Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (1-2) trailed 16-0 in the first quarter after Matawan scored two touchdowns and then a safety.
But Burton then scored a rushing TD and ran for a successful two-point conversion to make it 14-8.
DiLeo scored a rushing TD midway through the second quarter, and the Wildcats trailed 16-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats’ Brian McNeil recovered an onside kick to open the second half. DiLeo then scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to put Pinelands up 20-16.
Matawan (0-2) then scored in the third quarter to regain the lead.
The Wildcats’ Burton scored on a 20-yard run with 31 seconds left in the third to cap the scoring.
Matawan possessed the ball with two minutes remaining, but Pinelands’ defense forced the Huskies to go four-and-out to seal the win.
Pinelands finished with more than 200 yards of offense. Both Burton and DiLeo rushed for about 100 yards.
Ocean City 41,
Bridgeton 20
Ocean City quarterback Ian Aungst scored five touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders to a 41-20 victory over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday night.
Ocean City improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2001. The Bulldogs fell to 0-2.
Aungst completed 14 of 25 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. The senior also had a rushing TD. Aungst has 398 passing yards and six TDs this season.
Brandon Lashley caught three TD passes, including a 38-yarder on the last play of the first half. Jake Schneider added a 16-yard TD reception, and defensive lineman Austin Green recovered a fumble in the end zone for another Red Raiders touchdown.
Henry Souto was perfect on his five extra point attempts.
