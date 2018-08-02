Pleasantville High School rising senior Jabril Shakur verbally committed to play football at Division I Monmouth University on a full athletic scholarship Monday.
The 16-year-old safety and wide receiver also had an offer from Sacred Heart. Shakur said he choose Monmouth because of the school's proximity to home and his ability to make an impact on the team as a freshman.
"I saw that it was an open opportunity for me, and an advantage that I saw is that my family could come visit me at my games, and I picked Monmouth because I have the chance and the ability to play my first year," Shakur said.
Shakur, an honorable mention Press All-Star last season, visited the West Long Branch campus two weeks ago and said he felt like he would be able to fit in immediately.
"The campus is not too big and not too small, and I feel as though it will be a good environment for me," Shakur said. "I have good connection with the coaches and the head coach."
As a junior, Shakur helped the Greyhounds go 7-3 and qualify for the South Jersey Group II playoffs. Shakur transferred to Pleasantville from Atlantic City, prior to his junior season.
"He's a great kid, very hard working, very humble. He's a leader by example, and he commits to bettering himself," Pleasantville coach Christopher Sacco said. "He transferred after his sophomore season but was able to just jump right in."
As safety with the Greyhounds last season, Shakur had 69 tackles and four interceptions with three tackles for loss and one returned for a touchdown.
On offense, he had 30 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 44 yards.
"For his size, he is a very physical player and we anticipate him to do the same this season," Sacco said. "He has good cover skills and isn't afraid to hit."
During his visit, Shakur met with Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan.
Callahan, Monmouth's only coach in program history, has been with the Hawks for the last 24 seasons, and in that time, the Hawks have won five conference titles and earned a 135-114 record.
Last season, Monmouth went 9-3 and qualified for the Division I Football Championship Playoffs. The Hawks finished 4-1 in the Big South Conference.
"I want to make a statement there to show that I can play all four years, that an incoming freshman straight out of high school can play at the same level," Shakur said.
