Pleasantville football standout Mohamed Toure has committed to Rutgers University to play football.
Toure, a senior, made the announcement during an event at the school on Thursday. While Elijah Glover, also a senior, committed to continue his career at Villanova.
Toure to Rutgers— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) August 30, 2018
Toure had narrowed his choices down to Boston College, Maryland, Temple and Rutgers before the announcement.
Last season, Toure made 93 tackles, seven for losses last season. He also rushed for 909 yards and nine touchdowns.
Turn nothing to something.. COMMITTED! #TheVille pic.twitter.com/mbc5m5pk3h— laaj (@laaj3k) August 30, 2018
Glover had narrowed his choices down to Army, Holy Cross, Forham, Villanova, and Cornell.
Glover to Villanova— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) August 30, 2018
Last season, Glover made 76 tackles and intercepted a pass.
