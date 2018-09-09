Senior running back Mohamed Toure and junior quarterback Sahmir Jones each ran for two touchdowns as the Pleasantville High School football team beat Maple Shade 54-0 Sunday morning.
This West Jersey Football League interdivision game was scheduled for Friday night at Maple Shade. But it was postponed and moved to Pleasantville’s artificial grass field because of Friday’s stormy weather.
Toure rushed for more than 130 yards in the first quarter alone and scored on 44- and 21-yard runs.
The Greyhounds also got a special- teams touchdown in the second quarter when Elijah Glover returned a blocked punt 3 yards for a score.
Pleasantville (1-1) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 this week.
The Greyhounds will host Lower Cape May on Friday.
Maple Shade;0 0 0 0—0
Pleasantville;20 22 0 12—54
FIRST QUARTER
PV – Jones 3 run (kick blocked)
PV – Toure 44 run (Shakur run)
PV – Toure 21 run (kick missed)
SECOND QUARTER
PV – Jones 1 run (Toure run)
PV – Glover 3 blocked punt return (Toure run)
PV – Henry 46 run (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
PV – Jamison 24 run (run failed)
PV – Howard 8 run (run failed)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.