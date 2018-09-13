The high school football season is about more than touchdowns and big plays. People come together to make the games special each week. It could be a head coach, an assistant, a musician in the band, a cheerleader or even a reserve player.
Pete Thompson saw the Egg Harbor Township High School receiver make the catch over the middle last Friday.
He saw the receiver break toward the Egg Harbor Township bench with an Ocean City defender in pursuit.
A local reporter and television personality, Thompson was shooting video from the sideline.
“My initial thought was that this is going to be a pretty good highlight,” he said.
Thompson did not see what came next.
An Ocean City defender pushed the EHT receiver out of bounds. Both players barreled over Thompson, who fell on his back.
“I tried to get up,” he said, “and I couldn’t figure out where my left arm was.”
Thompson broke his left humerus bone. Egg Harbor Township trainer Kyu Lee and team doctor Matt Pepe immediately treated Thompson.
An ambulance transported Thompson from the Egg Harbor Township field to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division in Atlantic City. Thompson underwent a three-hour-plus surgery Saturday and now faces six weeks of recovery.
“I’m convinced I was in shock,” Thompson said Tuesday from his Galloway Township home, “because I did not feel pain.”
Thompson, 47, has been a fixture on the local sports scene for nearly 15 years years. He was the sports anchor at the now-defunct WMGM-TV and has worked as a talk-show host for the 97.3 ESPN radio station. Thompson also shoots highlights for and co-hosts the SNJ Today high school football show.
The collision happened just three days into Thompson’s new job – teaching a television production and media class at ACIT in Mays Landing.
Sideline camera men must constantly be aware. It can be hard to judge how close players are through a lens.
“It’s the ole 'objects are closer than they appear' line that you see on a (car) mirror,” Thompson said.
Thompson has shot countless football games for 24 years and never been hit before.
“I shot high school,” he said. “I shot Nebraska football. I shot the Eagles.”
Thompson received plenty of well wishes after news of his injury spread throughout the South Jersey high school football community.
“You make a lot of friendships and you see a lot of people on the sidelines,” he said. “But you don’t fully appreciate it until something bad like this happens and they all reach out. People really do care.”
