Mainland Absegami Football
Mainland Regional High School plays Absegami at Mainland, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City)

 Vernon Ogrodnek

STANDINGS

WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Continental Division

School Division Overall

St. Joseph 1-0 2-0

Vineland 1-0 1-1

Timber Creek 0-0 1-1

Millville 0-1 0-2

Atlantic City 0-1 0-2

United Division

Middle Township 0-0 2-0

Buena Regional 0-0 1-0

Lower Cape May 0-0 1-0

Gloucester City 0-0 1-0

Gloucester Catholic 0-0 1-1

Pleasantville 0-0 1-1

Independence Division

Mainland Regional 1-0 2-0

Ocean City 1-0 1-0

Oakcrest 1-0 1-0

Egg Harbor Twp. 0-1 1-1

Absegami 0-1 0-1

Bridgeton 0-1 0-1

Constitution Division

Woodrow Wilson 1-0 2-0

Delsea Regional 1-0 1-0

Camden 1-0 1-1

Cedar Creek 1-1 1-1

Camden Catholic 0-1 0-2

Willingboro 0-2 0-2

Royal Division

Kingsway Regional 1-0 1-1

Holy Spirit 1-0 1-1

Hammonton 0-0 0-2

Eastern 0-1 0-1

Washington Twp. 0-1 0-1

National Division

Seneca 1-0 1-0

Triton 1-0 1-1

Cherry Hill West 1-0 1-1

Pennsauken 0-1 1-1

Cherry Hill East 0-1 0-1

Cumberland Regional 0-1 0-2

American Division

Williamstown 1-0 2-0

Shawnee 1-0 1-0

St. Augustine 1-0 1-1

Rancocas Valley 0-1 1-1

Cherokee 0-1 0-1

Lenape 0-1 0-2

Classic

Wildwood 0-0 0-0

Robbinsville 0-0 0-1

Riverside 0-0 0-1

Clayton 0-0 0-1

Haddon Twp. 0-0 0-1

Maple Shade 0-0 0-1

SHORE CONFERENCE

Constitution

Lacey Township 1-0 2-0

Wall 1-0 1-0

Jackson 1-0 1-0

Lakewood 0-1 0-1

Marlboro 0-1 0-1

Southern Regional 0-1 0-1

Patriot

Mater Dei 2-0 2-0

Barnegat 1-0 1-0

Shore Regional 1-0 1-0

Jackson Liberty 0-1 0-1

Matawan 0-1 0-1

Pinelands Regional 0-2 0-2

