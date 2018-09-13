STANDINGS
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Continental Division
School Division Overall
St. Joseph 1-0 2-0
Vineland 1-0 1-1
Timber Creek 0-0 1-1
Millville 0-1 0-2
Atlantic City 0-1 0-2
United Division
Middle Township 0-0 2-0
Buena Regional 0-0 1-0
Lower Cape May 0-0 1-0
Gloucester City 0-0 1-0
Gloucester Catholic 0-0 1-1
Pleasantville 0-0 1-1
Independence Division
Mainland Regional 1-0 2-0
Ocean City 1-0 1-0
Oakcrest 1-0 1-0
Egg Harbor Twp. 0-1 1-1
Absegami 0-1 0-1
Bridgeton 0-1 0-1
Constitution Division
Woodrow Wilson 1-0 2-0
Delsea Regional 1-0 1-0
Camden 1-0 1-1
Cedar Creek 1-1 1-1
Camden Catholic 0-1 0-2
Willingboro 0-2 0-2
Royal Division
Kingsway Regional 1-0 1-1
Holy Spirit 1-0 1-1
Hammonton 0-0 0-2
Eastern 0-1 0-1
Washington Twp. 0-1 0-1
National Division
Seneca 1-0 1-0
Triton 1-0 1-1
Cherry Hill West 1-0 1-1
Pennsauken 0-1 1-1
Cherry Hill East 0-1 0-1
Cumberland Regional 0-1 0-2
American Division
Williamstown 1-0 2-0
Shawnee 1-0 1-0
St. Augustine 1-0 1-1
Rancocas Valley 0-1 1-1
Cherokee 0-1 0-1
Lenape 0-1 0-2
Classic
Wildwood 0-0 0-0
Robbinsville 0-0 0-1
Riverside 0-0 0-1
Clayton 0-0 0-1
Haddon Twp. 0-0 0-1
Maple Shade 0-0 0-1
SHORE CONFERENCE
Constitution
Lacey Township 1-0 2-0
Wall 1-0 1-0
Jackson 1-0 1-0
Lakewood 0-1 0-1
Marlboro 0-1 0-1
Southern Regional 0-1 0-1
Patriot
Mater Dei 2-0 2-0
Barnegat 1-0 1-0
Shore Regional 1-0 1-0
Jackson Liberty 0-1 0-1
Matawan 0-1 0-1
Pinelands Regional 0-2 0-2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.