Byron Spellman rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Buena Regional High School football team to a 21-15 victory over Middle Township in a West Jersey Football League United Division game Friday night.
The Chiefs improved to 2-0, while the Panthers fell to 2-1.
Spellman ran 45 yards for a TD in the first quarter and had an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Spellman finished with 113 rushing yards on seven carries, Luke Santiago scored on a 36 yard run in the second quarter. Santiago finished with 90 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Middle Township’s David Hayes scored on a 6 yard run for the first touchdown of the game. R.J. Rozer threw a 9 yard pass to Karl Giulian with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. Hays had 68 rushing yards on nine carries, while Giulian ran for 20 yards on five carries.
Middle Township 7 0 0 8—15
Buena Regional 7 6 0 8—21
FIRST QUARTER
M—Hayes 6 run (Carlson kick good)
B—Spellman 45 run (Aretz kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
B—Santiago 36 run (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Spellman 11 run (conversion good)
M—Giulian 9 pass from Tozer (conversion good)
Records—Buena 2-0, Middle 2-1.
Lenape 17,
Vineland 14
Ryan Shelton and Nahzir Broome scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Fighting Clan as they tried to rally.
Xavier Coleman scored two touchdowns for Lenape.
Vineland 0 0 0 14—14
Lenape 7 7 3 0—17
FIRST QUARTER
L—Coleman 15 run (Mulville kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
L—Coleman 6 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
L—Mulville 42 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
V—Broome 4 run (Garton kick good)
V—Shelton 26 run (kick good)
Records—Vineland 1-2, Lenape 1-2.
Barnegat 17,
Shore Regional 14
Brian Ewan scored first for the Bengals with a 1-yard in the first quarter. Brian Finucan threw a 20- yard pass in the second quarter to Devyn DeFilipo for a touchdown. Aaron Osborn kicked a 35 yard field goal.
Barnegat 7 7 3 0—17
Shore 7 0 0 7—14
FIRST QUARTER
S—McLaughlin 48 run (kick good)
B—Ewan 1 run (Osborn kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
B—Defillipo 20 yard pass from Finucan (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
B—Osborn 35 field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
S—McCrae 1 run (kick good)
Records—Barnegat 2-0.
Pennsauken 38,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Darrien Tabb started things off for Pennsauken with a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter while Nahzir Russell scored two touchdowns.
Cumberland 0 0 0 0—0
Pennsauken 6 6 19 7—38
FIRST QUARTER
P—Tabb 27 run (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
P—Russell 5 run (kick fail)
THIRD QUARTER
P—Jamison 15 pass from Evans (kick fail)
P—Brady interception return
P—Vazquez 35 run (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
P—Russell 24 run (kick good)
Records—Pennsauken 2-1, Cumberland 0-3.
Williamstown 35,
Millville 6
Cartier Gray ran in a 4 yard touchdown for the Bolts in the fourth quarter.
Williamstown’s Wade Igne scored two touchdowns while Damonte Campbell and Julian Gravener scored one apiece.
Millville 0 0 0 0—0
Williamstown 7 7 14 7—0
FIRST QUARTER
W—Wade Igne 26 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
THIRD QUARTER
W—Damote Campbell 76 pass from Collins
W—Julian Gravener 36 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Cartier Gray 4 run (pass fail)
W—Igne 2 run (kick good)
Records—Williamstown 3-0, Millville 0-3.
Holy Spirit 38,
Camden Catholic 0
Elijah Gray ran for three touchdowns to lead the Spartans (2-1) to victory. Ahmad Brown caught a 30 yard touchdown pass from Ryan Yost in the second quarter.
Camden Catholic (1-2) trailed 28-0 at halftime.
Ocean City 41,
Bridgeton 20
Ocean City upped it season mark to 2-0 while the visiting Bulldogs are now 0-2. No other information was available.
Highland Regional 30,
Oakcrest 0
Highland improved to 3-0 and Oakcrest fell to 1-1. No further information was available.
Pleasantville 63,
Lower Cape May Reg. 6
The host Greyhounds, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-1, and Lower fell to 1-1.
Cherry Hill West 21,
Mainland Reg. 14
Mainland Regional fell to 2-1, while Cherry Hill West improved to 2-1. No further information was available.
Hammonton 21,
Shawnee 17
Hammonton (1-2) was tied 14-14 with Shawnee (1-1) at halftime. The Blue Devils, after a scoreless third quarter, scored in the fourth quarter to earn their first win of the season.
Clayton 48,
Wildwood 0
Clayton improved to 1-1 while the Warriors fell to 0-1. No further information was available.
Kingsway Reg. 21,
Egg Harbor Township 0
Kingsway improved to 2-1 and Egg Harbor Township fell to 1-2. No further information was available.
