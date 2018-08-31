BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — State College Area High School of Pennsylvania endured a 4.5-hour bus ride to get to St. Augustine Prep on Friday.
The Little Lions made the most of the trip, however, using three big plays to hand the host Hermits a 19-7 loss.
Senior wide receiver Cohen Russell scored two TDs and junior running back Isaiah Edwards added one in the final minute for State College (2-0), which is located near Penn State University.
“It took us forever to get here, and it was got really hot at times, but we were ready for this one,” Russell said. “This was the biggest game on our schedule. We came here to show the New Jersey boys that Pennsylvania knows how to play.”
St. Augustine (0-1) was playing its season opener, and it showed at times.
The Hermits moved the ball but were unable to come up with the big play when they needed it. The defense was outstanding except for a few costly breakdowns.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Hermits coach Pete Lancetta said. “We made some mistakes, but the kids fought hard the whole way.”
Russell coverted two short passes into long touchdowns to give the Little Lions a 13-7 halftime lead.
The 5-foot-7, 170-pound speedster opened the scoring when he grabbed Tommy Friberg’s 10-yard pass over the middle, burst into the clear and outran St. Augustine’s secondary to the end zone for a 77-yard TD with 7 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first quarter.
After the Hermits tied the game on Jaylen DeCoteau’s 9-yard run in the second quarter, Russell struck again just three plays into State College’s next series with an impressive display of elusiveness and quickness.
He caught Friberg’s screen pass in the right flat, reversed direction while going 10 yards in reverse and then raced up the left sideline for a 74-yard TD with 2:55 left in the half.
The Hermits took a more methodical path to the end zone in the first half.
DeCoteau’s TD capped a 75-yard, 12-play drive during which St. Augustine convert three third downs. Senior quarterback Chris Allen extended the drive by scrambling for 17 yards on a third-and-9 and then hit tight end Shane Quast for 24 yards on a third-and-10.
St. Augustine’s defense came up big in the third quarter.
State College opened the second half with Friberg hitting running back Isaiah Edwards for a 48-yard gain that helped the Little Lions reach St. Augustine’s 7-yard line. Senior linebacker Joe Bonczek stormed into the backfield and sacked Friberg for a 7-yard loss on third down, and then a field-goal attempt was blocked.
State College’s defense answered with a stand in the fourth quarter.
Allen hit Quast for another 26-yard gain that helped St. Augustine reach State College’s 6, but the drive went backward when defensive back Keaton Ellis, a Penn State University commit, charged up and registered a tackle for a loss. St. Augustine’s 31-yard field-goal try was short.
The Hermits foiled yet another State College drive with 5:36 left in regulation when senior cornerback Charlie Chiango took the football away from a Little Lions receiver for an interception and touchback.
Edwards closed the scoring with a 75-yard TD with 50 seconds remaining.
“I think we might have some first-game jitters because we started a little slow,” Lancetta said. “But our defense toughened up when we needed it.”
State College 7 6 0 6—19
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0— 7
FIRST QUARTER
SC — Russell 77 pass from Friberg. (Renfrew kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SA — DeCoteau 9 run. (Giangiulio kick)
SC — Russell 74 pass from Friberg. (Kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SC — Edwards 75 run (Kick failed)
RECORDS: State College 2-0; St. Augustine 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.