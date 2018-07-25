St. Augustine Prep High School rising senior Jaylen DeCoteau verbally committed Wednesday to play NCAA Division I football at Kent State University next fall.
DeCoteau, a wide receiver and defensive back from Williamstown, said in a tweet Wednesday that he is grateful to his mother, coaches as well as friends and family for their support in the decision making-process.
DeCoteau had other offers from Army, Monmouth, Western Michigan, Sacred Heart, Fordham, Colgate, Buffalo State, Navy and New Hampshire.
Last season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound DeCoteau caught 11 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He also made 33 tackles and had four interceptions. DeCoteau helped the Hermits win a share of the West Jersey Football League's Continental Division title and finish 5-5 overall.
At Kent State, DeCoteau will play for coach Sean Lewis, who took over the program in December after working as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse.
The Golden Flashes finished their 2017 season with a 2-10 record and a 1-7 record in the Mid-American Conference.
