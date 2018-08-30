The St. Joseph and Holy Spirit high school football teams have to worry about more than offense and defense this weekend.
Both teams must be concerned about traffic.
St. Joe and Spirit will begin the season with high-profile road trips this weekend.
Holy Spirit will travel to Baltimore to play Mount Saint Joseph on Friday, while St. Joe heads to Connecticut to play Hamden Hall Country Day School at the University of New Haven on Saturday.
These type of road trips are becoming more and more common. They help raise a program’s profile. St. Augustine will host State College Area of Pennsylvania on Friday and then play at State College next season.
“It’s a program lifter,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “To be able to go out of state and play a pretty good team, our kids get to see something different. They get to travel. It’s an exciting time. It’s just something different and something to get their competitive juices flowing.”
What follows is a preview of this weekend’s games as the 2018 high school football season begins.
Non-League
State College Area PA. (1-0) at St. Augustine (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Nicknamed “The Little Lions” because of their proximity to Penn State, State College has won 21 of their last 26 games. Senior running back and defensive back Keaton Ellis is a Penn State commit. Ellis scored on a 73-yard run as State College opened the season with a 35-112 win over Mifflin County. St. Augustine is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits feature one of the state’s top linebacker units in Joe Bonczek (119 tackles last season), Shane Quest and Joey Kolonich.
Holy Spirit (0-0) at Mount Saint Joseph (1-0)
4 p.m. Friday
Mount Saint Joseph is young but talented and considered one of Baltimore’s top teams. The Gaels return nine starters on offense and seven on defense. Mount Saint Joseph opened with a 49-7 win over St. Mary’s Ryken as quarterback Billy Atkins threw for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Holy Spirit is No. 9 in The Elite 11. Spirit running back E’lijah Gray rushed for 1,479 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Azim Baker-Coley and John Bee lead the defense at linebacker.
St. Joseph (0-0) at Hamden Hall Country Day School (0-0)
Noon Saturday at the University of New Haven
St. Joe is No. 1 in the Elite 11. Hamden Hall is coached by NFL agent Joe Linta. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is among Linta’s clients. Hamden Hall finished 10-1 as quarterback Nick Bailey threw for 1,561 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 217 yards and eight scores. Wisdom Quarshie and Sean Morris lead strong offensive and defensive lines for St. Joe.
St. Peter’s Prep at Millville
6 p.m. Friday
St. Peter’s is a state and national power. The Marauders have lost in the state Non-Public IV final the past two seasons. The Jersey City school graduated several standouts, but senior linebacker Chase Jones is headed to Wake Forrest. Millville features junior wide receiver Solomon DeShields, who already has scholarship offers from Rutgers, Michigan State and Kentucky. Jamar Holbrook leads the Millville defense at linebacker.
Long Branch (0-0) at Hammonton (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Long Branch is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion. Hammonton was the South Jersey Group IV runner-up. Long Branch running back Jermaine Corbett carried 265 times for 1,422 yards last season. Senior running back Jake Cooper and linebacker Kevin Vandever lead Hammonton.
West Jersey Football League
Haddonfield (0-0) at Pleasantville (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
This is one of the most intriguing games in the state this week. Haddonfield is the defending South Jersey Group II champion and No. 8 in the Elite 11. Twin brothers Jay and Johnny Foley spark Haddonfield at quarterback and wide receiver, respectfully. Jay threw for 1,568 yards, while Johnny caught 32 passes for 440 yards. Defensive lineman Gabe Klaus had 10 sacks last season. Pleasantville is No. 11 in the Elite 11. Senior linebacker and running back Mohamed Toure sparks the Greyhounds.
Atlantic City (0-0) at Egg Harbor Township (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Leo Hamlett makes his debut as Atlantic City head coach. Senior running back and linebacker Michael Arrington leads the Vikings. Egg Harbor Township features 24 seniors. Eagles quarterback Sal Paschall threw for 807 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Williamstown (0-0) at Vineland (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Vineland plays its first game on its new artificial grass field at Gittone Stadium. Williamstown is No. 7 in the Elite 11. The Braves quarterback and defensive back J.C. Collins is committed to the University of Massachusetts. Collins threw for 1,105 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for 590 yards and five touchdowns last season. Vineland comes off back-to-back playoff appearances but must replace several standouts from those teams. Anthony Reyes is a standout linebacker and tight end for the Fighting Clan.
Cedar Creek (0-0) at Willingboro (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Junior running back Zaire Clements rushed for 501 yards for Willingboro last season. Cedar Creek graduated 10 defensive starters, but the Pirates will have a potent offense. Junior wide receiver Malachi Melton is a college prospect and fullback Kamal Reed is a bruising runner.
