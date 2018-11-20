New Jersey's governing body for high school sports is thinking of doing away with Thanksgiving football rivalries to make room for state championship games.
Don't do it.
Millville-Vineland, Atlantic City-Holy Spirit, Ocean City-Pleasantville and other games are as much of a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey, stuffing, and arguing over who gets to pull the wishbone.
Some of the games go back centuries.
Millville and Vineland is the state's oldest rivalry. They first played in 1864, back in the day when fans tailgated in covered wagons.
Pleasantville and Ocean City first squared off in 1917. There is a distinct possibility that some of their players missed the game while fighting in World War I.
The Atlantic-Holy Spirit game started in 1926. The next year, the electric television was invented.
"I came to Millville (in the late 1960s) from Pennsylvania and didn't recognize how significant Thanksgiving games are," former Millville coach Tony Surace said. "I was told early on that in Millville there are three seasons: the regular season, the playoffs, and the Vineland game. And you better not lose the Vineland game."
Every rivalry game features some of the same elements. There is always a trick play or two - - that's unveiled.
Frequently, there is an unsung hero. In 1975, Ocean City was forced to take on Pleasantville without two of its best players. They were suspended for the game after sneaking into the school the night before to go swimming in the pool. Al Burch booted an extra point to give the Red Raiders a 7-6 victory that enabled the Red Raiders to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League championship.
Atlantic City and Holy Spirit now play on Thanksgiving morning, but from the 1940s until 1975, the game was held on Wednesday evening at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The game routinely drew 10,000-12,000 fans.
"For a kid growing up, that was it," 1968 Atlantic City grad Yogi Hiltner said in a 2015 interview. "(Boardwalk Hall) was packed. Nobody played on a Wednesday night except Atlantic City and Holy Spirit. And all the other high schools came down to watch the game."
Everyone around Millville and Vineland still remembers the 1955 game.
The Thunderbolts entered with a 31-game winning streak that was a South Jersey record at the time. An estimated crowd of 12,000 filled the stands and stood against the fences at Millville's Wheaton Field.
Hundreds more climbed onto roof tops of nearby houses and businesses to get a glimpse of the action.
Millville's booster club presented coach John Barbose with a new 1956 Oldsmobile at halftime.
Vineland pulled off a 27-6 upset to snap the streak.
As the story goes, Barbose was so upset that he left the car at the field and didn't drive it home until three days later.
If the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association eventually goes through with its plan, there are a few ways that state title games can be added without eliminating Thanksgiving games.
The NJSIAA could start the regular season a week earlier, end it a week later, or eliminate regular-season byes. The best solution, however, is to simply reduce the number of playoff qualifiers in each section from eight to four.
This season's first round of the playoffs was a waste. In South Jersey, the top four teams in each of the five groups went a combined 19-1 and won by an average score of 35-8. Fifth-seeded Timber Creek was the only lower seed to win, beating No. 4 Wall Township 33-28.
And ending long-running rivalries for the sake a few teams is not necessary. Holy Spirit, which faces St. Joseph for the state Non-Public II title on Nov. 30, is the only local team with another game to play after Thanksgiving this year. Millville (2016) is the only public school team from Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties to win a South Jersey title since Hammonton in 2009.
"It would be a shame if they ended Thanksgiving games," Surace said. "Down here, it's a way of life. I hope and pray it doesn't happen."
He's not alone.
Thanksgiving games are special. They are unique, like lifeguard races in the summer. They produce memories that last for generations.
And they shouldn't end.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column regularly appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.