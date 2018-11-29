MetLife Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl.
On Friday, the East Rutherford home of the New York Giants and Jets will host “The Holy War.”
St. Joseph (9-2) and Holy Spirit (8-3) will kick off at 5 p.m. for the state Non-Public II championship.
St. Joe in Hammonton is 96.1 miles from MetLife.
Holy Spirit in Absecon is 117 miles away.
Despite those distances, MetLife is the right location for Friday’s game.
“The kids are going to be in awe,” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is trying something new this season. Under the state’s new playoff format, the NJSIAA is holding all the state Non-Public title games and the so-called public school “bowl games” at MetLife.
The action started last weekend. Outside of a few hiccups, the reviews have been positive.
The players — and they are the ones who matter most here — have relished the opportunity to play in an NFL stadium.
In past years and under the old format, Friday’s game probably would have been played at Rowan University in Glassboro.