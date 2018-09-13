A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and Ocean County. Ranking selected by the Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Local teams in bold.
1. St. Joseph 2-0: 6 p.m. Friday at St. Augustine (1-1)
2. Woodrow Wilson 2-0: Noon Saturday at Frankford, PA. (0-4)
3. Shawnee 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Hammonton (0-2)
4. Delsea Regional 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at West Deptford
5. St. Augustine Prep 1-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. St. Joseph (2-0)
6. Brick Township 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at St. John Vianney (0-2)
7. Williamstown 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Millville (0-2)
8. Haddonfield 2-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Cinnaminson (2-0)
9. Holy Spirit 1-1: 7 p.m. Friday at Camden Catholic (0-2)
10. Timber Creek 1-1: Idle
11. Pleasantville 1-1: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lower Cape May (1-0)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.