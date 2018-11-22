VINELAND — Thursday reinforced the culture change of the Vineland High School football program
In the 147th meeting and one of the oldest Thanksgiving rivalries in the country, Vineland topped Millville 26-6.
“It wasn’t easy,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said of the program’s evolution since he was named head coach. “We just kept working hard, the coaches and I… And the kids are choosing Vineland now.”
Throughout the first half, neither team could produce more than a single touchdown. Both defensive lines were stifling, resulting in very little success on the ground from either team.
Due to unseasonable wind chill, neither team was able to do much through the air either. The wind caused most of the passes to be either under or overthrown; and the ones their target were often dropped.
The start of the second half was when the momentum shifted in Vineland's favor. Just two plays into the second half, Vineland’s defense scored the go-ahead touchdown on a strip sack. Senior end Jhamir Malloy scooped up the loose ball and ran it 10 yards for the score.
“We don’t quit,” Russo said. “We had some tough games when we were down a few times, but our kids always battle back and they never quit.”
Vineland took advantage of the few opportunities it had in the first half. Two plays after receiving the opening kick, the Fighting Clan found the end zone on a 48-yard run by Nahzir Broome. Broome finished with 136 yards on the ground.
Later in the quarter, however, Millville would respond.
After taking a 15-yard sack to knock the Bolts out of the red zone, Eddie Jamison, Jr. connected with Cartier Gray on a 34-yard touchdown pass on 3rd & 21. A failed 2-point conversion kept the score 6-6.
That would be all Millville would put on the scoreboard. Star running back Tex Thompson was kept in check by Vineland’s defensive line, only gaining 29 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
Despite the loss, coach Dennis Thomas was proud of the work his team accomplished this season. They finished the year 6-5, with their postseason ended by Shawnee in the semifinal round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs.
“We did a phenomenal job,” Thomas said of his team’s efforts. “The kids, they worked extremely hard.”
This annual matchup began in 1894. Since its inception, the rivalry has become seemingly more significant than any other game on either team’s schedule.
For Gray, the Thanksgiving game has been something he’s dreamt of being part of since he was little.
“I remember going to (the game) as a little kid,” Gray said. “So I already knew it was a big game. I was just happy to be in it.”
With the win, Vineland finished the season 5-6, having also been eliminated in the semifinal round of the playoffs. The week before that, they secured the first playoff win in the program’s history.
Senior tight end Anthony Reyes, Jr. has seen dramatic growth from both himself and the program in his four years with the team.
“We (went from) blowout games against us to blowing out other teams,” Reyes said. “It’s been amazing. The attitude, the atmosphere, everything has changed.”
Vineland’s final possession ended with Reyes scoring on an 8-yard touchdown catch to go up 26-6. It was his first touchdown of the year, and the final touchdown of his high school career.
“It feels good,” Reyes said. “I’ll probably be talking about it for a couple of weeks.”
Millville;6 0 0 0—6
Vineland;6 0 14 6—26
FIRST QUARTER
V—Broome 48 run (conversion failed)
M—Gray 34 pass from Jamison (conversion failed)
THIRD QUARTER
V—Malloy fumble return (kick failed)
V—Tull-Kennedy run (Powell run)
FOURTHQUARTER
V—Reyes 8 pass from Turner (conversion failed)
Records—Millville 6-5, Vineland 5-6.
