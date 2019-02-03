Vineland High School junior Tyreem Powell made a verbal commitment Friday to continue his football career at NCAA Division I Virginia Tech on a full academic and athletic scholarship.
Powell will sign a National Letter of Intent next winter as a senior.
Powell also received offers from Temple and Rutgers universities.
“Going up there,” Powell, 17, of Vineland said, “I thought it was, kind of, like home. They had a good plan for me. With the coaching staff and the campus, it just fit me very well.”
Last season, the Hokies finished 6-7 under third-year coach Justin Fuente and were bowl eligible for the 26th consecutive season. Virginia Tech lost to Cincinnati in the Military Bowl on Dec. 31.
Powell is the sixth Vineland football player, including Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Jamil Demby, in the previous six seasons to receive a D-I scholarship.
“To see our kids step up in the classroom and the football field is great, and the big thing you need nowadays is to have the academics,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “Tyreem checks all the boxes. He is an unbelievable young man, and I am excited for his opportunity. Fortunately for us, we have him for another year."
Powell, a first-Press All-Star last season, made 60 tackles and recorded two interceptions. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound defensive back also played quarterback and wide receiver, catching 23 passes for 273 yards.
The Fighting Clan finished 5-6 and advanced to the South Jersey Group V semifinals. Powell played quarterback the final three games of the season after an injury to the starter. He led Vineland to the first postseason victory in program history, a first-round victory over Toms River North.
Powell rushed for three TDs in that 33-0 victory over the Mariners.
“I’m very excited,” Powell said. “It is a great program and has been around for many years. They have great knowledge of the game and the fan base is unbelievable. I want to bring to the program my hard work and dedication and try help the team. I want to make a brotherhood.”
Powell also plays basketball for the Fighting Clan. Russo, who also played both football and basketball at Vineland, also is coaching his first season with the basketball team.
“I think he will do fantastic,” Russo said. “He has all the qualities of a D-I football player. He is smart, he is athletic, he has a great frame and is a great leader. I can’t say enough good things about him. He has everything you are looking for in a student-athlete. He has all the components.
“We are all really proud of him. We are looking forward to his 2019 season with us, and we can’t wait to see him play at Virginia Tech.”
Powell plans to major in criminal justice or health athletics.
“I definitely want to keep up with my academics and do everything my coaches ask of me there,” Powell said. “Hopefully, one day I can move to the next level or graduate with a great degree.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.