ATLANTIC CITY — Vineland High School football coach Dan Russo knows there is plenty of football left to play this season.
Friday’s game was only his team’s second of the year, but Russo said it was hard to overstate just how big it was after a season-opening loss to Williamstown last week.
“This was a must-win,” Russo said. “We had to get back on track.”
And that’s exactly what the Fighting Clan did.
Vineland scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and rolled to a convincing 21-0 win against Atlantic City.
The Vikings are rebuilding this season after graduating a talented senior class, but the Vikings still have some promising young players.
“It’s good any time you can come to Atlantic City and beat Atlantic City,” Russo said. “They have great athletes and good football players, and I feel very fortunate tonight to get out of here with a win.”
Vineland also graduated a talented senior class, led by former standouts and current NCAA Division I football players Isaih Pacheco and Nihym Anderson, both at Rutgers.
“We still have a lot of Division I guys left,” quarterback Ryan Shelton said. “We’re just going to keep working, keep pushing, and the sky is the limit.”
Shelton was impressive Friday.
A 31-yard pass from Shelton to wideout Tyreem Powell on the team’s first drive led to a 4-yard TD run by Shelton.
The junior quarterback finished 6 for 11 for 92 yards and had a 53-yard touchdown pass to Powell called back due to a penalty. Shelton also finished with eight carries for 62 yards and the TD.
“It was a pretty good win — first win of the season,” Shelton said. “It was definitely a must-win game, so it felt good just to get the ball rolling. Now we’re ready to go.”
Shelton watched while Pacheco starred for the Fighting Clan last season. Pacheco was one of the top players in the state.
Now, it’s Shelton’s turn.
“He’s played quarterback his whole life, and he waited patiently until Pacheco was done,” Russo said. “Pacheco was our quarterback for four years, and then Ryan steps in, and he’s doing an excellent job. I’m really proud of him. He’s going to continue to get better, and I’m looking forward to seeing that.”
Vineland’s Nahzir Broome finished with 14 carries for 83 yards, while freshman back Anthony Arthur carried 10 times for 80 yards. Broome and Arthur each scored a touchdown.
Shawn McGraw led the Vikings with 37 yards on 13 carries.
Vineland made its share of mistakes, but the Fighting Clan dominated possession in the shutout, finishing with 17 first downs to Atlantic City’s three.
Now, Vineland shifts its focus to next week and a showdown with Lenape on Friday. Lenape ended Vineland’s season last year with a 35-0 win in the first round of the South Jersey Group V playoffs.
“You go 8-2 last year, but you don’t remember the wins as much as you remember the two losses,” Russo said. “We didn’t play our best, and it just didn’t work out for us that night so we’re looking to redeem ourselves and give them a better game.”
Vineland 14 7 0 0—21
Atlantic City 0 0 0 0— 0
FIRST QUARTER
V-Shelton 4 run (kick failed)
V-Broome 3 run (conversion good — Shelton run)
SECOND QUARTER
V-Arthur 9 run (Garton kick)
Records: Vineland 1-1; Atlantic City 0-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.