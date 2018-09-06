A ranking of teams that play in the West Jersey Football League and Ocean County. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week's ranking in parentheses.
The Press Football Elite 11
1. St. Joseph (1-0): Noon Saturday vs. Millville (0-1)
2. Woodrow Wilson (1-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Camden Catholic (0-1)
3. Shawnee (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday vs. Cherokee (0-0)
4. Delsea Regional (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Willingboro (0-1)
5. St. Augustine Prep (0-1): 6 p.m. Friday vs. Lenape (0-1)
6. Brick Township (0-0): 1 p.m. Saturday at Brick Memorial (1-0)
7. Williamstown (1-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Rancocas Valley
8. Haddonfield (1-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Sterling (1-0)
9. Holy Spirit (0-1): 7 p.m. Friday at Eastern Regional (0-0)
10. Timber Creek (0-1): 7 p.m. Friday vs. Hammonton (0-1)
11. Pleasantville (0-1): 7 p.m. Friday at Maple Shade (0-0)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.