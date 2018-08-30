Atlantic City football
Thanksgiving rivalry game Holy Spirit against Atlantic City at Atlantic City High School in Atlantic City Thursday 23, 2018

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

A ranking of teams that play in the West Jersey Football League and Ocean County. Raking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.

1. St. Joseph (0-0): Noon Saturday vs. Hamden Hall Country Day School at University of New Haven in Connecticut.

2. Woodrow Wilson (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Winslow Township

3. Shawnee (0-0): Idle

4. Delsea Regional (0-0): Idle

5. St. Augustine Prep (0-0): 6 p.m. Friday vs. State College Pennsylvania

6. Brick Township (0-0): Idle

7. Williamstown (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Vineland

8. Haddonfield (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasantville

9. Holy Spirit (0-0): 4 p.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore

10. Timber Creek (0-0): 2 p.m. Saturday vs. Central Catholic of Ohio

11. Pleasantville (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday vs. Haddonfield

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

