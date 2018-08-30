A ranking of teams that play in the West Jersey Football League and Ocean County. Raking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.
1. St. Joseph (0-0): Noon Saturday vs. Hamden Hall Country Day School at University of New Haven in Connecticut.
2. Woodrow Wilson (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Winslow Township
3. Shawnee (0-0): Idle
4. Delsea Regional (0-0): Idle
5. St. Augustine Prep (0-0): 6 p.m. Friday vs. State College Pennsylvania
6. Brick Township (0-0): Idle
7. Williamstown (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Vineland
8. Haddonfield (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasantville
9. Holy Spirit (0-0): 4 p.m. Friday at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore
10. Timber Creek (0-0): 2 p.m. Saturday vs. Central Catholic of Ohio
11. Pleasantville (0-0): 7 p.m. Friday vs. Haddonfield
