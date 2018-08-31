Friday, Aug. 31
Holy Spirit at Mount St. Joseph (Md.), 4
State College (Pa.) at St. Augustine Prep, 6
St. Peter’s Prep at Millville, 6
Lacey Township at Ocean Township 7
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township, 7
Cedar Creek at Willingboro, 7
Haddonfield at Pleasantville, 7
Long Branch at Hammonton, 7
Williamstown at Vineland, 7
Saturday, Sept. 1
St. Joseph vs. Hamden Hall (Conn.), Noon
Friday, Sept. 7
Absegami at Mainland Regional, 6
Cedar Creek at Camden, 6
Haddon Township at Buena Regional, 6
Lenape at St. Augustine Prep, 6
Middle Township at Seaford (Del.), 6
Riverside at Lower Cape May Regional, 6
Hammonton at Timber Creek, 7
Cumberland Regional at Seneca, 7
Jackson Memorial at Southern Regional, 7
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat, 7
Pinelands Regional at Shore Regional, 7
Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional, 7
Oakcrest at Bridgeton, 7
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township, 7
Pleasantville at Maple Shade, 7
Vineland at Atlantic City, 7
Saturday, Sept. 8
Millville at St. Joseph, noon
Marlboro at Lacey Township, 2:30
Friday, Sept. 14
Bridgeton at Ocean City, 6
Clayton at Wildwood, 6
Mainland Regional at Cherry Hill West, 6
St. Joseph at St. Augustine Prep, 6
Cumberland Regional at Pennsauken, 6
Barnegat at Shore Regional, 7
Atlantic City at Washington Township, 7
Cedar Creek at Absegami, 7
Egg Harbor Township at Kingsway Reg., 7
Holy Spirit at Camden Catholic, 7
Lower Cape May Regional at Pleasantville, 7
Middle Township at Buena Regional, 7
Millville at Williamstown, 7
Oakcrest at Highland Regional, 7
Shawnee at Hammonton, 7
Vineland at Lenape, 7
Saturday, Sept. 15
Pinelands Regional at Matawan Regional, 1
Southern Regional at Lacey Township, 1
Friday, Sept. 21
Bridgeton at Mainland Regional, 6
Egg Harbor Township at Oakcrest, 6
Kingsway Regional at Millville, 6
Triton Regional at Cumberland Regional, 6
St. Joseph at Atlantic City, 6
Shawnee at St. Augustine Prep, 6
Lacey Township at Wall Township, 7
Barnegat at Pinelands Regional, 7
Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg., 7
Gloucester Catholic at Middle Township, 7
Hammonton at Holy Spirit, 7
Ocean City at Absegami, 7
Pleasantville at Gloucester City, 7
Timber Creek at Vineland, 7
Wildwood at Riverside, 7
Saturday, Sept. 22
Woodrow Wilson at Cedar Creek, 1
Southern Regional at Marlbroro, 7
Friday, Sept. 28
Bridgeton at Cumberland Regional, 6
Cherokee at Millville, 6
Gloucester City at Wildwood, 6 Lower Cape May Reg. at Haddon Twp., 6
Mainland Regional at Clearview, 6
St. Augustine Prep at Ocean City, 6
Williamstown at Atlantic City, 6
Barnegat at Matawan Regional, 7
Buena Regional at Lindenwold, 7
Hammonton at Absegami, 7
Trenton Central at Vineland, 7
Washington Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp., 7
Saturday, Sept. 29
Haddonfield at St. Joseph, noon
Middle Township at Oakcrest, 1
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek, 1
Southern Regional at Lakewood, 1
Jackson Memorial at Lacey Township, 2
Friday, Oct. 5
Eastern Regional at Atlantic City, 6
Gloucester City at Buena Regional, 6
Pitman at Lower Cape May Regional, 6
Timber Creek at Millville, 6
Wall Township at Southern Regional, 7
Pinelands Regional at Jackson Liberty, 7
Mater Dei at Barnegat, 7
Absegami at Bridgeton, 7
Kingsway Regional at Hammonton, 7
St. Augustine Prep at Rancocas Valley, 7
Washington Township at Holy Spirit, 7
Wildwood at Haddon Township, 7
Mainland Regional at Oakcrest, 7:30
Saturday, Oct. 6
Pleasantville at Gloucester Catholic, 11 a.m.
Vineland at St. Joseph, noon
Lacey Township at Lakewood, 2
Cumberland Regional at Cherry Hill East, 2
Friday, Oct. 12
Clayton at Buena Regional, 6
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine Prep, 6
Penns Grove at Cumberland Regional, 6
Lower Cape May Regional at Wildwood, 6
Middle Township at Mainland Regional, 6
Pinelands Regional at Toms River East, 7
Southern Regional at Central Regional, 7
Lacey Township at Brick Township, 7
Absegami at Moorestown, 7
Cherry Hill East at Egg Harbor Township, 7
Millville at Bridgeton, 7
Ocean City at Triton Regional, 7
Vineland at Rancocas Valley, 7
Winslow Township at Hammonton, 7
Saturday, Oct. 13
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek, 11 a.m.
West Deptford at St. Joseph, noon
Friday, Oct. 19
Atlantic City at Millville, 6
Oakcrest at Ocean City, 6
Robbinsville at Wildwood, 6
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Boro 7
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township, 7
Howell at Southern Regional, 7
Buena Regional at Pleasantville, 7
Cedar Creek at Delsea, 7
Eastern Regional at Hammonton, 7
Gloucester City at Middle Township, 7
Holy Spirit at Kingsway Regional, 7
St. Augustine Prep at Cherokee, 7
St. Joseph at Timber Creek, 7
Saturday, Oct. 20
Gloucester Catholic at Lower Cape May, noon
Pinelands Regional at Colts Neck, noon
Washington Township at Vineland, 1
Freehold Boro at Lacey Township, 1
Friday, Oct. 26
Mainland Regional at Ocean City, 6
Wildwood at Maple Shade, 6
Cherry Hill West at Cumberland Regional, 6
Barnegat at Toms River South, 7
Atlantic City at Timber Creek, 7
Delsea at Bridgeton, 7
Egg Harbor Township at Absegami, 7
Hammonton at Washington Twp., 7
Lower Cape May Reg. at Gloucester City, 7
Middle Township at Pleasantville, 7
St. Augustine Prep at Williamstown, 7
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit, 7
Lacey Township at Manalapan, 7
Saturday Oct. 27
Buena Reg. at Gloucester Catholic, 11 a.m.
Southern Reg. at Toms River North, noon
Keansburg at Pinelands Regional, 1
Camden Catholic at Cedar Creek, 2
Nov. 2-3
State consolation and first-round playoff games
Nov. 9-10
Second-round playoff games
Nov. 16-18
Sectional public school championships State Non-Public semifinal games
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Absegami at Oakcrest, 6
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland Regional, 6
Cumberland Regional at Schalick, 6
Thursday Nov. 22
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit, 10 a.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp., 10 a.m.
Ocean City at Pleasantville, 10 a.m.
Millville at Vineland, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 23-24 or Nov. 30-Dec. 1
State Non-Public championship games
Public school bowl games
