EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The youth football community of Atlantic County and its friends and families came out to Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday to support former Holy Spirit High School coach Bill Walsh.
Walsh has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The inaugural Walshy Warrior Youth Football Scrimmages was a youth football fundraiser with a series of 10-minute scrimmages between six teams.
The varsity teams of the Absecon Blue Devils, the Egg Harbor City Crusaders, the Northfield Cardinals, the Ventnor Pirates and two teams called the Egg Harbor Township Eagles participated. The host EHT program has an Atlantic County League team and a Cape May County League team.
The same teams will bring their JV squads for a second Walshy Warrior Youth Football event at 6 p.m. Friday at the same location. Walshy’s Warriors is an organization started to raise money to help with Walsh’s medical expenses in his fight against the disease.
The fundraiser was organized by Tony Savastano, the president of the Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization and a lifelong friend and football teammate of Walsh. Money from T-shirt sales, donations and a 50-50 were raised for Walshy’s Warriors.
Walsh was Holy Spirit’s quarterback in the mid-1980s and Savastano was a center on the offensive line. Before that, they played youth football together for the Margate Colts.
“Bill and I have been friends for over 40 years,” said Savastano, 51. “The nice thing is that I wanted to do something for Walshy’s Warriors, and the many teams are all looking for teams to scrimmage as they get ready for the season. It does two good things at once.
“What’s great is that so many of the coaches of the teams have a connection to Bill, and they jumped at the chance to be a part of this. Some played with him or were coached by him. The two greatest things about him are his love for his family and his passion for football.”
Two scrimmages went on at once at the field, and some of the coaches were on the field as the teams ran their plays.
Walsh wasn’t at the event, but his older sister, Tracy Boswell, was there.
“The community has been unbelievable in helping him,” said Boswell, 58. “Bill is thin but his good heart shines through, and he still has his sense of humor. Tony has been his best friend since the first grade, and Bill is lucky to have him as a friend. And it’s amazing how generous people are.”
Rich Walk, 54, was there watching the Absecon Blue Devils. His son, Brady, 12, is in his first year with the Absecon varsity after playing JV last year in first year of football.
“I grew up in Absecon, so I’m familiar with Holy Spirit,” Walk said. “I know Bill a little, and he’s a standup guy. This is really a good event and a great idea for the teams to get practice.”
