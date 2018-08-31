Football coach Kevin Stetser is realistic when it comes to his expectations for Egg Harbor Township High School.
“Our goal is to improve,” the fifth-year coach said. “We’re taking it one day and one game at a time.”
The Eagles won just three games total the past two seasons (2-8 last year, 1-9 in 2016), but that hasn’t dampened spirits for a team with 24 returning seniors.
With senior quarterback Sal Paschal and senior running back Brione Preston and others, Stetser said he expects good things from his skill-position players.
“We have a good amount of guys who can contribute, and we have hard-working, check-your-ego-at-the-door guys. Our playmakers should have a good year,” Stetser said.
But one of the biggest improvements Stetser has seen is how his seniors led the team during the offseason.
“It’s huge,” he said. “The reality is that successful programs have players that lead. We can give them the blueprint, but it needs to come from them, and they’ve taken ownership of the situation.
Stetser said his team felt confident as it showed up for workouts in the August heat.
The team recently went through a long week capped with a scrimmage against Vineland.
The Eagles are often stuck with a tough schedule, and they will kick off their season playing some pretty tough games against Ocean City and Oakcrest.
But Stetser said the team’s attitude has been great this preseason.
“The guys are here every day, and they’re having a good camp. We’ve pushed them hard, and we’ve asked a lot out of them. They’re handling it well,” he said.
It’s all about improvement, he said.
“The kids are training, and we feel good. This should be a good turnaround year for us,” he said.
