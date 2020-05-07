Michael Mitnick started a nonprofit organization about seven years ago called “Me4You,” providing motivation and encouragement to younger children.
The Mainland Regional High School senior wanted to give back to the community, a trait that he learned over the years on the golf course.
“I learned things in golf that I haven’t learned anywhere else,” said Mitnick, 18, of Linwood. “Like certain values such as honesty and integrity and being a good sport and person. It has really helped me want to help others in certain ways.”
Last season, Mitnick finished fourth at the South Central Group III championship and advanced to the TOC for the second time in his career.
The three-time, first-team Press All-Star finished tied for eighth in the state at the TOC. He also tied for second in the Cape-Atlantic League Individual boys championship.
Mitnick captured the South Central Group III title as a freshman in 2017.
“Michael is the epitome of what you would want in a student-athlete,” said Mainland coach Andre Clements, who first met Mitnick at a summer day camp that he used to operate at the high school for ages 4 to 13.
“He has always been focused and has tremendous skill. He is a leader on and off the course. He is always well-prepared for school and golf. He is just an outstanding young man. He is respectful to everyone he comes across — coaches, teachers and teammates. It’s been such a joy to watch him grow.
“You really can’t say enough about him. He is going to be really missed.”
Mitnick is going to attend college at William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. But he will not play on the Tribe’s golf team, which competes at the NCAA Division I level.
Rather, he plans to participate in the college’s club golf team, which competes in National Collegiate Club Golf Association tournaments during the fall and spring semesters.
“I knew I always wanted to play golf in college, but I wanted to prioritize my education first and foremost,” Mitnick said. “I got recruited from 20-plus other schools, but none of them matched my academic wants and needs. I decided I wanted to focus on my education.”
Mitnick will major in business at William and Mary
Mitnick lives with his parents, Scott and Nancy, and his 14-year-old brother, Ethan, who will be a freshman at Mainland next year.
Mitnick is in the band at Mainland. He ran cross country as a freshman and sophomore, but stopped last year to focus just on golf. He is in the National Honor Society and has a 4.0 GPA.
He plays golf at Galloway National Golf Club in Galloway Township.
“I consider myself to be a leader,” Mitnick said. “Someone to lead by example that other can look up to. I want to be a kind person that is always willing to help.”
In a telephone interview Tuesday morning, Mitnick discussed several topics, including his nonprofit organization, which he co-founded with his brother in 2014 after a family trip to Alaska.
On how he is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and not playing his senior season.
“It’s pretty unfortunate that these are the circumstances we are facing right now,” Mitnick said. “Since my freshman year, I was really looking forward to being a senior in the team and having this year as a good experience and trying to make the most of it. But I know this isn’t the end of golf for me."
On why he started his nonprofit organization “Me4You.”
“When we came back from our trip (in 2014), the third graders in the Linwood school system learn about sled-dog races that happen in Alaska. We thought it would be a good opportunity for us to present our trip because we saw the sled-dog camp and how it worked. When we shared our experiences, they really enjoyed it, and we thought this could be a really cool way to give back to the community and teach kids to give back in cool in creative ways."
On how “Me4You” has grown
“Since then, we have done charities and music concerts. I made a pajama and stuffed animals drive called (the) ‘GoodNight Sleep Tight’ campaign and we collected over 200 pairs of pajamas and stuffed animals for hurricane victims in Florida and Texas. I did that twice when the hurricanes hit down there. I was able to incorporate that with Mainland’s service club and just get everyone involved helping to give back.”
On why he wants to keep “Me4You” in college
“It really makes me feel good seeing the smiles on other people’s faces knowing I’m making a difference in their lives and just how easy it is to brighten someone’s day by doing a good deed.”
On his golf career at Mainland
“I had an awesome experience playing golf for Mainland. I was able to place high in many tournaments and play well in matches. It was really nice being able to form a bond with the members on the team. I am glad that I was able to be a leader and hope that my legacy will be left on the Mainland Golf program.”
On why he decided to play golf.
“I’ve always been a real athletic person. When I was younger I played pretty much every sport under the sun — soccer, baseball and I was a cross country runner. I always had golf in my back pocket and loved going to the driving range with my grandfather. In seventh grade, baseball was my main sport, but I wanted a change. I decided to focus on golf, and it really has fit me the best because being an individual sport, everyone is in yourself and you’re not relying on anyone else for your success.”
Q&A
Last movie watched: "The Upside"
Last book read: "The Kite Runner"
Favorite food: Hamburger
Favorite subject: Math
If the TV is on, I’m watching: "Impractical Jokers"
