Mike Wilson started coaching high school football in 2004.
Over the years, the 38-year-old Middle Township resident held many positions from head coach to offensive and defensive assistant.
Wilson will bring those experiences to Schalick High School in the fall.
The Pittsgrove Township Board of Education approved Wilson as the seventh head coach in program history last week.
The Cougars’ inaugural season was in 1977.
“I’m excited,” Wilson said. “I can’t wait to get to work. Schalick is a great school and a great town. I think it’s going to be small-town football, Friday night lights type of stuff. I love it.”
Wilson takes over for Seth Brown, who guided the Cougars to eight winning seasons and four conference titles in 15 years.
Schalick went a combined 23-1 with two sectional titles in 2003 and 2004.
The Cougars, who compete in the West Jersey Football League Diamond Division, finished 2-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Wilson wants to create a “defensive tradition to Schalick.” He said the offense will be young this upcoming season and plans to center the program around defense.
“You can tell the community is really into (the football team and season),” Wilson said. “Everyone is on the same page about making these kids better on and off the field. I’m really excited. It seems like a great place.”
Wilson, however, can only interact with his new players virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, missing time to build relationships.
He said the situation is tough and that there are other local first-year coaches dealing with the same adversity, like Chris Sacco (Absegami), Kyle Klein (Pleasantville) and Lance Bailey (Lower Cape May Regional).
“I think the key is to recognize the past but move forward and build your own culture,” Wilson said about his roadmap to success at Schalick.
“That starts in the weight room, it’s going to start when we are allowed back on the field (referencing the state-at-home order) at the first day of practice. You respect the past and you build on it and make it your own.”
Last season, Wilson was an assistant at Mainland Regional under coach Chuck Smith. The Mustangs finished 10-1 and captured their second straight WJFL Independence Division title.
Wilson coached the offensive line, which allowed zero sacks on 180-plus passing attempts and over 2,000 rushing yards.
Wilson was also on Smith’s coaching staff at Oakcrest in 2014 and 2015. When Smith took the head coaching position at Mainland in 2016, Wilson followed him to Linwood.
Wilson also coached defensive and special teams at Mainland.
“I’m ecstatic for him,” Smith said. “He deserves the opportunity. He’s a very dedicated and hard-working coach. It was a privilege having him on our staff all these years.”
Wilson held various coaching positions with Middle Township, including head coach in 2010 and 2011. He also had stints with Lower Cape May Regional and St. Augustine Prep, where he started his journey as the Hermits’ freshman coach in 2004.
“He really is the last of the dying breed of guys who are 100% all in on coaching,” Smith said. “He just doesn’t do it during the season. He coaches year-round and is always looking for ways to improve. I really admire that about him.”
Wilson graduated from Lower Cape May in 2000 and taught middle and high school history in the Middle Township Public Schools system since 2006.
Wilson, who will now teach history at Schalick next year, is married to his wife of 13 years, Danielle, and has two daughters, Kinsley, 11, and Kerragan, 7.
Wilson is excited to get to work with the Cougars.
“I can’t wait to build on the tradition and culture they already have,” Wilson said. “I can’t wait to get back out there when this (pandemic) is all said and done. It’ll be good for the country overall if we can get back to football by the fall. But this is a great community. I can’t wait to be apart of it.”
