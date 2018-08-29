Nihym Anderson, a former standout at Vineland High School, is transferring to Rutgers from the University of Maryland to play football, according to Vineland football coach Dan Russo.
It's unclear, when he will be eligible to play for the Scarlet Knights.
”Nihym wanted a fresh start and appreciates that Maryland gave him an unconditional release he is looking forward to being a Scarlet Knight,” Russo said.
Anderson joins former Vineland teammate Isaih Pacheco on the Rutgers roster.
Last week, Anderson, a linebacker, left the University of Maryland football program, according to a team spokesman. The school granted Anderson a complete release, meaning he will be able to transfer without sitting out a year under NCAA rules.
Anderson was the first player to leave the Maryland football program since media reports described a toxic culture at Maryland. Since then, coach DJ Durkin and two other staffers have been placed on administrative leave. Head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court reached a settlement and resigned days after being placed on leave.
Anderson was a three-star recruit and the No. 23 overall prospect from New Jersey in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.
During his senior year at Vineland High School, Anderson, who was a first team Press All-Star, made 64 tackles and had seven sacks. He recovered three fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.
