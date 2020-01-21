Grace Foster bowled a 190 to help Atlantic County Intitute of Technology girls bowling defeat Hammonton 4-0 Tuesday in a Tri-County Conference Royal Division match.
Foster finished with a 482 series.
Ashlynne Scardino led the Blue Devils with a 140 game and 373 series.
ACIT 4, Hammonton 0: ACIT: Grace Foster (190 game, 482 series); Sam Dangler (173 game, 455 series). H: Ashlynne Scardino (140 game, 373 series); Francesca Jacobs (135 game, 377 series).
Egg Harbor Twp. 2, GCIT 2 : GCIT Gianna McGahan (259 game, 678 series).
Record—EHT 6-2-3, GCIT 7-2-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.