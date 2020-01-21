hslivebowlingholder

Grace Foster bowled a 190 to help Atlantic County Intitute of Technology girls bowling defeat Hammonton 4-0 Tuesday in a Tri-County Conference Royal Division match.

Foster finished with a 482 series. 

Ashlynne Scardino led the Blue Devils with a 140 game and 373 series.

ACIT 4, Hammonton 0: ACIT: Grace Foster (190 game, 482 series); Sam Dangler (173 game, 455 series). H: Ashlynne Scardino (140 game, 373 series); Francesca Jacobs (135 game, 377 series).

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, GCIT 2 : GCIT Gianna McGahan (259 game, 678 series).

Record—EHT 6-2-3, GCIT 7-2-1.

 

