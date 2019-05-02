Cape-Atlantic League track and field athletes excelled at the South Jersey Invitational at Delsea Regional on Thursday night.
Ahmad Brown of Holy Spirit High School, Gabriel Moronta of Pleasantville, Sincere Rhea of St. Augustine Prep and Lane Owens of Ocean City each won an event. The meet featured many of South Jersey’s top track and field male athletes.
Brown won the 400-meter dash in 50.05 seconds. Moronta won the 800 run in 1:55.
Rhea finished first in the 110 hurdles in 13.98 seconds.
In field events, Owens threw 187 feet, 6 inches to win the javelin.
