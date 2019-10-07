Four Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic conference weekly awards Monday.
Absegami High School graduate Daniel Do earned the Runner of the Week for men's cross country. Pinelands Regional graduate Dasey DiElmo was named the Offensive Player of the Week for women's soccer.
Sarah Walsh was named the Player of the Week for volleyball, while Elena Nunez earned the Rookie of the Week for women's tennis.
Do and Nunez each received weekly honors for the second time this fall. Both DiElmo and Walsh earned their first-career weekly award.
Do placed fourth among 277 runners with a time of 25 minutes, 22.55 seconds at the NJIT Highlander Challenge on Saturday. The Galloway Township resident helped Stockton finish fourth among 11 teams. His time was a personal-best for an 8-kilometer course.
Do and the Ospreys will next compete in the Inter-Regional Border Battle at 11:45 a.m Saturday at the Gloucester County DREAM Park in Logan Township.
DiElmo scored her first two goals of the season, helping Stockton (10-1-1) earn conference wins over Rowan University and Ramapo College. The junior defender has started eight game this season.
The Ospreys host King's College (Pennsylvania) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Walsh had 37 kills, 20 digs and seven blocks in three matches last week, helping Stockton (17-2) extended its winning streak to 10 matches. The junior is fifth in the NJAC with 3.11 kills per game, and eighth with 3.39 points per game.
Walsh and the Ospreys aim to keep their winning streak alive when they host Rutgers-Newark in a conference match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Nunez, who has won 10 singles matches and eight doubles matches this season, led Stockton to a 9-0 victory over Kean University on Saturday.
The Ospreys (8-1) host Immaculata University at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
