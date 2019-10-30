BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys soccer team was much improved this season.
After finishing 5-11-2 last season, the Crusaders jumped out to a 10-3 start this fall.
But Sean Dougherty and his teammates did not have the outcome they wanted Wednesday afternoon.
Tyler Castillo scored in the 27th minute to lead 13th-seeded Immaculata to a 1-0 victory over the sixth-seeded Crusaders in a South Jersey Non-Public B first-round game at St. Augustine Prep.
Wildwood Catholic (10-9) finished 9-1 against Cape-Atlantic League United Division opponents, including a 4-3 win over division champion Pleasantville.
“For us, we were really hoping these boys could make a run in the states,” Wildwood Catholic coach Jim Lushok said. “I think we started very strong in the beginning of the season. Last year we had five wins total, so we fought hard, and I'm proud of the boys.”
The Crusaders were a senior-led team this fall, including Dougherty, midfielder Matt Vogdes and goaltender Tyler Cruz.
Those three displayed their leadership skills Wednesday.
“It’s just tough to end it like this,” said Sean Dougherty, 17, of North Wildwood. “We started off the season really good, and we just couldn’t finish strong at the end of the season.”
Dougherty created multiple scoring opportunities with his speed across the middle, including escaping between two defenders for an uncontested shot midway through the first half.
The senior’s energy was felt throughout the entire game.
And after the final whistle, Dougherty was the last of his teammates to stand up from the turf. He was comforted by Lushok and Vogdes as he walked off the field.
Immaculata (3-13) will play fifth-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinals Friday. Rutgers Prep defeated Holy Spirit 8-0 in the first round Tuesday.
“We pushed in the beginning (of the season),” Dougherty said about his senior campaign. “I think we just ran out. It just hurts. It was a good ride. We should’ve won, but it ended the way it was.”
The misty weather forced the Crusaders to move the game from its grass field in Stone Harbor to the turf field at Fr. Stephen J. LaRosa Memorial Field.
Lushok said playing on turf was a factor, but “you have to accept the conditions” and just compete.
“The boys worked hard,” Lushok said. “It was a hard-fought game. We are not as accustomed to playing on turf as we would like to be, but that’s no excuse. Hats off to Immaculata. They played well. They wanted it more than us today.”
Vogdes made some crucial plays in the midfield, setting up a handful of chances for his teammates.
Cruz made seven saves, including some key stops in the second half that kept it a one-score game.
Wildwood Catholic will graduate 10 seniors. Lushok admitted next season will be a big adjustment for the program.
“It’s going to be tough,” Lushok said. “It think our defense as a whole made really good stops on defensive opportunities. Overall, I’m very proud with how the team played.”
Immaculata;1 0 — 1
Wildwood Catholic;0 0 — 0
Goals — Castillo IM.
Goalies — Valencia (6) I; Cruz (7) WC.
Records — Immaculata 3-13, Wildwood Catholic 10-9.
