The third-seeded Southern Regional High School wrestling team beat top-seeded Howell 36-30 in the South Jersey Group V final at Howell on Thursday.
With the match tied at 30, freshman Cole Velardi secured the win in the final bout with a pin at 145 pounds.
Conor Collins (106), Eddie Hummel (132), Robert Woodcock (160) and JT Cornelius (220) also got pins for the Rams.
Southern will compete in the state tournament Sunday morning at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Its opponent is to be determined.
106— Conor Collins S p. Jared DeVito (5:16)
113— Colin Bradshaw H md. Pat Iacoves 13-5
120— Kyle Nase H d. Jayson Scerbo 3-1
126— Neiko Malone H md. Nick Bennet 13-2
132— Eddie Hummel S p. James McGhee (3:08)
138— Matt Brielmeier S d. Isaiah Fenton 7-4
145— Cole Velardi S p. Nick Acque (1:31)
152— Paul Jakub H p. Leighton Fessman (4:32)
160— Robert Woodcock S p. Edwin Brew (2:38)
170— Nick Cerullo H tf. Colin Boero 23-8 (3:41)
182— Shane Reitsma H tf. Stephen Jennings 22-7 (4:51)
195— Ben LoParo S d. Hunter Lino 9-3
220— JT Cornelius S p. George Ibram (5:52)
285— Justin Wright H d. Jayden Smith 4-0.
Match began at 152
S.J. Group III Final
Delsea 37,
Lacey Twp. 30
106—Alex Zimmerman D d. Mason Heck 2-1
113—Brady Carter L p. Jacob Hasset
120—Gio DeGeorge D d. Andre Ferrauilo 5-4
126—Tyson Derenberger D d. Vinny Ferraouilo 6-0
132—Colin Rolak L p. Travis Griffith
138—Marius Fennel D p.
145—Tim Spatola D p.
152—Jared Schoppe D p.
160—Justin Dougherty D p. (1:04)
170—Jackson Brandt L d. Pierce Lightfoot 6-3
182—Asa Walton D m.d. Logan Carter 15-2
195—Gerard O’Connor L d. Cade Berardelli 9-3
220—Vinny Ceglie L p. Mat Kratzer
285—Scott Stevens (L) p. Tygen Johnson (:49)
Match began at 160
Other matches
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 54,
Willingboro 21
106— John Hagaman C by forfeit
113— Thomas Prychka C by forfeit
120— Alec Murdock C by forfeit
126— Josh Maldonado C by forfeit
132— Anthony Morales C by forfeit
138— Nathaniel Askia W d. Aiden Sandfort 7-4
145— Shaya Douglas W p. Nimil Shah (2:41)
152— Austin Alcantara C p. Renaldo Lynch (1:21)
160— Miguel Perez C by forfeit
170— Antonio Guercioni C by forfeit
182— Angel Martinez C by forfeit
195— double forfeit
220— Naeem Walker W p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam (1:26)
285— Oliver Lilly W by forfeit.
Toms River East 55,
Barnegat 23
106—Dante Powell B t.f. Zackery Gorlin 17-1 (6:00)
113—Nicholas Delorenzo T p. Jorge Ramos (:53)
120—Gavin Singer T p. Aidan Reiser (1:54)
126—Edward Totten m.d. Christian Baccigalupi 14-5
132—Joe McCullough p. Miguel Sendecki (:54)
138—Michael Conklin T p. Michael DiPianta (2:45)
145—Anothony Lawrence T p. Kevin Fazio (1:28)
152—James Circle B p. Ryan Cole (3:52)
160—James Racanelli T p. Matthew Giarratano (1:20)
170—Oscar Serrano T d. Mason Bayer 4-2
182—Yusaf Ahmed T by forfeit
195—Rashidi Alleyne B p. David Casas (2:17)
220—Diego Leoner T by forfeit
285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. David Ciullo (2:53)
Match began at 152
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.