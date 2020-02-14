hslivewrestlingholder

The third-seeded Southern Regional High School wrestling team beat top-seeded Howell 36-30 in the South Jersey Group V final at Howell on Thursday.

With the match tied at 30, freshman Cole Velardi secured the win in the final bout with a pin at 145 pounds.

Conor Collins (106), Eddie Hummel (132), Robert Woodcock (160) and JT Cornelius (220) also got pins for the Rams.

Southern will compete in the state tournament Sunday morning at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Its opponent is to be determined.

106— Conor Collins S p. Jared DeVito (5:16)

113— Colin Bradshaw H md. Pat Iacoves 13-5

120— Kyle Nase H d. Jayson Scerbo 3-1

126— Neiko Malone H md. Nick Bennet 13-2

132— Eddie Hummel S p. James McGhee (3:08)

138— Matt Brielmeier S d. Isaiah Fenton 7-4

145— Cole Velardi S p. Nick Acque (1:31)

152— Paul Jakub H p. Leighton Fessman (4:32)

160— Robert Woodcock S p. Edwin Brew (2:38)

170— Nick Cerullo H tf. Colin Boero 23-8 (3:41)

182— Shane Reitsma H tf. Stephen Jennings 22-7 (4:51)

195— Ben LoParo S d. Hunter Lino 9-3

220— JT Cornelius S p. George Ibram (5:52)

285— Justin Wright H d. Jayden Smith 4-0.

Match began at 152

S.J. Group III Final

Delsea 37,

Lacey Twp. 30

106—Alex Zimmerman D d. Mason Heck 2-1

113—Brady Carter L p. Jacob Hasset

120—Gio DeGeorge D d. Andre Ferrauilo 5-4

126—Tyson Derenberger D d. Vinny Ferraouilo 6-0

132—Colin Rolak L p. Travis Griffith

138—Marius Fennel D p.

145—Tim Spatola D p.

152—Jared Schoppe D p.

160—Justin Dougherty D p. (1:04)

170—Jackson Brandt L d. Pierce Lightfoot 6-3

182—Asa Walton D m.d. Logan Carter 15-2

195—Gerard O’Connor L d. Cade Berardelli 9-3

220—Vinny Ceglie L p. Mat Kratzer

285—Scott Stevens (L) p. Tygen Johnson (:49)

Match began at 160

Other matches

From Thursday

Cedar Creek 54,

Willingboro 21

106— John Hagaman C by forfeit

113— Thomas Prychka C by forfeit

120— Alec Murdock C by forfeit

126— Josh Maldonado C by forfeit

132— Anthony Morales C by forfeit

138— Nathaniel Askia W d. Aiden Sandfort 7-4

145— Shaya Douglas W p. Nimil Shah (2:41)

152— Austin Alcantara C p. Renaldo Lynch (1:21)

160— Miguel Perez C by forfeit

170— Antonio Guercioni C by forfeit

182— Angel Martinez C by forfeit

195— double forfeit

220— Naeem Walker W p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam (1:26)

285— Oliver Lilly W by forfeit.

Toms River East 55,

Barnegat 23

106—Dante Powell B t.f. Zackery Gorlin 17-1 (6:00)

113—Nicholas Delorenzo T p. Jorge Ramos (:53)

120—Gavin Singer T p. Aidan Reiser (1:54)

126—Edward Totten m.d. Christian Baccigalupi 14-5

132—Joe McCullough p. Miguel Sendecki (:54)

138—Michael Conklin T p. Michael DiPianta (2:45)

145—Anothony Lawrence T p. Kevin Fazio (1:28)

152—James Circle B p. Ryan Cole (3:52)

160—James Racanelli T p. Matthew Giarratano (1:20)

170—Oscar Serrano T d. Mason Bayer 4-2

182—Yusaf Ahmed T by forfeit

195—Rashidi Alleyne B p. David Casas (2:17)

220—Diego Leoner T by forfeit

285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. David Ciullo (2:53)

Match began at 152

