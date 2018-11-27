Michael Francisco joined the Holy Spirit High School football team with realistic expectations.
After all, the Atlantic City resident is a 14-year-old freshman.
“I was ready to ride the bench,” Francisco said.
Freshmen aren’t supposed to play key roles on championship teams, but that is what Francisco, a linebacker, and defensive back Mike Weaver, of Somers Point, have done for the Spartans.
The two defensive starters are big reasons why Spirit (8-3) will play St. Joseph (9-2) for the state Non-Public II title at 5 p.m. Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
“It doesn’t happen very often,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said of the success Francisco and Weaver have had. “In our four years as a staff, that’s the first time we’ve had freshmen step in and contribute like they have.”
The 5-foot-11, 188-pound Francisco has made 57 tackles, eight for losses.
“Outside of being physically ready to play as a freshman, Michael knows the game of football,” Russo said. “He’s always in the right position. He’s a very coachable kid. He knows where he needs to be, and he does the job.”
Meanwhile, the 5-10, 180-pound Weaver has an interception and nearly 30 tackles.
Russo said the two were mentally ready to play high school football. The coach said Francisco and Weaver don’t get overexcited after they make big play or hang their heads if something goes wrong.
“Both of those kids have exceeded our expectations,” Russo said. “We thought they would be contributors, but not like they’ve done.”
Both Weaver and Francisco caught the eye of Spirit coaches with their ability and work ethic.
“They didn’t leave us a choice,” Russo said. “With how good they were playing and competing, we didn’t have a choice but to get them on the field right away.”
Francisco learned on the first play of Holy Spirit’s preseason first scrimmage that he was ready for high school football.
The Spartans played Pleasantville. A hole opened, the Pleasantville ballcarrier ran toward it. Francisco stepped up, filled the gap and made the tackle.
“I just stuck the kid,” Francisco said.
Weaver, 15, gained confidence with an interception in a 28-7 win over Kingsway Regional on Oct. 19. Weaver laughs when he talks about the interception. He was in man coverage and jumped in front of a receiver running a post route to pick the pass off.
“Everyone surrounded me as soon as it happened,” he said. “I was so happy.”
Weaver said the upperclassmen treat him and Francisco like little brothers.
“We’re all family,” he said. “We bond well together.”
Both Francisco and Weaver are excited about Friday night and the chance to not only compete for a state championship but also to play in an NFL stadium.
“I feel no nervousness,” Francisco said. “I’m confident in my craft, and I know what I’m doing.”
Francisco not only plays a veteran, he speaks like one, too.
